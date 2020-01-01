AFC Leopards will not find it easy against Zoo FC - Juma

The 13-time league champions will host the Kericho side on Sunday and the tactician expects a tough match

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma has predicted a tough game in the Kenyan Premier League against Zoo FC on Sunday.

In the past six meetings, both teams have won once with the remaining four matches ending in draws. Ingwe come into the match as favourites owing to their current form but the former midfielder thinks otherwise.

"It is not going to be an easy match for us as many have predicted; every team want a win," Juma told Goal on Friday.

"Zoo are a good side and always give us a good game and I expect nothing less on Sunday. However, if we play against them as we did against in our last match [which Leopards won 3-0], then I am hopeful of a good result."

Article continues below

Despite the exit of coach Andre Casa Mbungo, Juma states the players are prepared to give their best to get maximum points.

"Mbungo was a good coach but sometimes things beyond our control;l do happen. Our main focus is on Zoo and the players are prepared and ready for the match as seen during the training sessions we have had," he concluded.

AFC Leopards are on 22 points, seven behind leaders and will hope to add on that tally with a win against Zoo on Sunday at Bukhungu from 15:00.