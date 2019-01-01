AFC Leopards will not be relegated, says Dan Shikanda

AFC Leopards returned to the top tier in 2009 after playing in the Nationwide League the previous season

AFC Leopards will not be related to the National Super League, says former club striker Dan Shikanda.

Shikanda, who is also the vice chairman of the AFC Leopards rescue team, a new office formed with the sole purpose of helping a struggling Ingwe get back to their knees, is upbeat that the sleeping giants will wake up, especially in the second leg.

“I can promise you that AFC Leopards will not be related,” Shikanda told Goal.

While Shikanda has admitted that the team is firing badly at the moment, he remained hopeful that thing will get better.

Shikanda also clarified that the ‘Rescue Team’ did not take over the leadership of the club. “I'm not an official of AFC Leopards. We just came to help the team get back to winning ways and possibly avoid relegation.”

AFC Leopards are currently 15th, just a place above the relegation zone having lost three consecutive games. Ingwe will face Gor Mahia on Saturday.