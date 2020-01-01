AFC Leopards will never take fans' priceless sacrifice for granted - Kamura

The skipper feels they were able to successfully honour their two last KPL matches courtesy of the generosity of their supporters

AFC fans' sacrifice to the club is priceless and will never be taken for granted, captain Robinson Kamura has said.

AFC Leopards camped in Kakamega County for the last two weeks to honour their Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches against and Sugar courtesy of an initiative by the management and fans to source for funds.

AFC Leopards picked up six points with a 2-1 win against Sofapaka at Mumias Sports Complex and a 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar on Saturday at Kericho Green Stadium.

“Three important points away in Kericho against Chemelil Sugar FC,” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page.

“The continued support by you lovely fans are never taken for granted. The sacrifices you make just to see your team never miss a match and training sessions is priceless in these trying moments.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed to an initiative that was brought up by our office. It made it possible for us to finalize our camp stay in Mumias and it bore fruits.

“We won all our games during the two weeks stay there. God bless you all.”

AFC Leopards management endorsed the fans' initiative to contribute money towards the players' incentive to help them navigate financial challenges.

“We as the National Executive Council and the Secretariat salute the unwavering support you [fans] have continued to give the club in the good times and the tough times,” read the club's statement that gave the fans the green light to source for funds.

“In this regard, we endorse the current resolve to make contributions of a minimum Sh5,000 towards player incentives.”

The win against Chemelil Sugar did not help AFC Leopards move up the log as they remain sixth with 40 points.