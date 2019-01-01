AFC Leopards will never beat Kakamega Homeboyz under my leadership - Cleophas Shimanyula

Shimanyula believes Kakamega Homeboyz will open the 2019/20 season with a win over AFC Leopards

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed AFC will never beat his team as long as he remains at the helm.

Homeboyz will host Leopards at Bukhungu on September 1 as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) returns for the 2019/20 season.

“They [AFC Leopards] are like our women whom we have married and will not leave them soon. In the opening match, we want to win with a bigger margin talk of 4-0, 5-0 or if we get the least of goals it will be 3-0. So long as I am at Kakamega Homeboyz AFC Leopards will not beat us," Shimanyula told Goal.

In the last six matches, Leopards have managed just one win over Homeboyz - a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Shimanyula did not confirm reports about the signing of 's Stephen Etyang, saying the club will unveil new players during their first season game.

"We will unveil our players during our match against AFC Leopards," he added.

"Ingwe will be surprised on the line up we will field against them and we aim to beat them mercilessly then because I believe Kakamega Homeboyz will beat AFC Leopards as usual."