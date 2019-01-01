AFC Leopards: Will Kanyuni's curse still hang over KPL contenders?

Ingwe fans will have to endure another painful season without a trophy if the team’s pre-season results are anything to go by

21 years have elapsed since AFC won their last Kenyan Premier League title.



It was back in 1998 when Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni took over Ingwe and led them to glory ahead of then-giants Mumias Sugar and Utalii FC, who had won the league the previous year.



The likes of Simon Mulama and Boniface Ambani were instrumental over an excellent campaign which gave Ingwe their 13th league title.



Surprisingly, Kayuni was shown the door after dismal display in the Cecafa Club competition, falling against Eritrea's Medlaw Megbi, Rayon Sports of Rwanda, Coffee of Ethiopia before drawing 1-1 with Polisi of Zanzibar.





For Ingwe management, it was a crime for Kayuni to fail to defend the regional title despite leading the team to domestic glory after six years.

“I was fired like a dog and chased away. The pain I went through during that period was very hard to take,” Kayuni told Goal recently. "It was very unfortunate all this happened after I had helped the team to win the title and it will remain their only title.

“I indeed cursed AFC Leopards so that they will never win the title again. Even if they sign Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola, they will not win the league,” Kayuni concluded.



Whether superstitious practices were involved or not, the fact remains, AFC Leopards have never again won another league title. They were relegated in 2006 before controversially making a comeback to the top tier in 2009.

In a bid to win the league, Ingwe have proceeded to hire and fire 26 coaches, but the closest they have come to the title was their second-place finish in 2013, behind their bitter rivals .

Andre Casa Mbungo is the 27th coach to be hired by the club. The Rwandan was employed on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal, which was subsequently extended to June 2021.

“Our main objective has been stabilising the team and helping them get back to the top,” Igaida told Goal, “First, we have to be consistent, especially in the technical bench. Mbungo's contract expired in June 2020, but we wanted to extend it by another one and a half years.

“We have faith in him and we are sure he will help this team to the top. As the management, we will give him enough support to build a competitive squad.”

Despite finding the club at the bottom of the 18-team table, his 14-match unbeaten record contributed to the 11th-place finish in the 2018/19 season. According to Ingwe faithful, it was merely build-up to an excellent 2019/20 season.

Despite the usual in-house wrangles, Ingwe have been one of the most active teams in the transfer window. After releasing the ineffective players, the team have gone on to recruit players who they believe will fire them to the top.

Rwanda defender Soter Kayumba completed his permanent move to the club from , Hansel Ochieng was roped in from , while Rwandan duo Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro were confirmed alongside keeper Benjamin Ochan and Malian striker Ismail Diarra.

“To be honest I am impressed with what I have seen at Leopards, it seems they have learned from their previous mistakes and are getting it right this time around,” current Posta coach Sammy Omollo told Goal. “They are doing their business in an orderly manner, and have gone for real quality, players who will help them.

“I believe this time around Ingwe will do better in the league, and it will be interesting to see how competitive it will be. Even the players they dropped were not that good, I feel the team is on the right path.”

Have AFC Leopards shown they are finally ready to let out their claws and tear the teams apart in the top tier?

If the pre-season is anything to go by, the answer is a resounding no...

AFC Leopards fans give up on chasing Gor Mahia for the #KPL title after losing to in friendly!



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/o14KKm8rJ0 — Goal (@GoalcomKenya) August 22, 2019

Ingwe have had one of the best preparations of any KPL team, and have been building towards the new season for approximately eight weeks.

In this period, they have played seven friendly matches to gauge their squad, losing by a solitary goal against FC Talanta, beating Nairobi City Stars by the same margin, and defeating Administration Police.

The losing streak continued against Yanga SC of by a solitary goal and then was extended during the pre-season four-team friendly tournament. Leopards' momentum fell away completely as they fell 2-0 to KCB, 4-1 to and, later on, by a solitary goal to Wazito FC.

With just two wins out of seven games, morale may be affected, and they have kept just two clean sheets in the process. They have conceded nine goals during that run, and scored just four. Surprisingly, apart from the arriving Ochieng, it's been the old boys who have found the back of the net.

“Remember those games are used to try several combinations and approaches and the fans should expect something different when the season officially starts,” said the club's team manager Tom Juma.

Article continues below

The likes of Gor Mahia, KCB, and Wazito FC have made several signings, but are getting positive results, while the first two are under completely new technical benches.

“What I can say is that the matches, especially those which have been played at Gems Cambridge Schools (in the four-team tournament), are a true reflection of how teams could start their league’s assignments,” Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi told Goal. “[AFC Leopards] will struggle in the first league matches, as their display in the tournament reflects their preparedness for the league.”

AFC Leopards fans should once again be prepared for a long and frustrating season, and come the campaign's end, they may well find themselves questioning whether Kayuni's curse still hangs over them!