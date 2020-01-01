AFC Leopards will have it rough vs Sofapaka - Okoth

The 27-year-old believes the former champions have improved and will give their best against Ingwe

striker Ronald Okoth has stated AFC will have it rough against his side when they meet this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 2009 champions suffered a 2-1 loss the last time the two teams met, with John Makwatta scoring a brace for Ingwe and Okoth getting a late consolation for his team.

The former player claims Batoto ba Mungu is an improving side and is well prepared for the forthcoming game.

More teams

"The current Sofapaka squad is better than the one that lost to Leopards a couple of months ago," Okoth told Goal on Tuesday.

"Leopards should be prepared because they will find it rough on Saturday, we will not accept to fall twice against the same opponent. Yes, they will have supporters to cheer them, but we will do our talking on the pitch and ensure we bag maximum points."

Article continues below

The 27-year-old has also stated Batoto ba Mungu want to continue giving their best in the remaining matches.

"We have our goals which we want to achieve, it will motivate us to do better in the remainder of the season. We have a better team with good coaches, it is possible to finish on a high," Okoth concluded.

Sofapaka are currently placed in the eighth position with 30 points.