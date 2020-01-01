AFC Leopards will beat Gor Mahia in Mashemeji Derby - Okwemba

The two giants are set to meet in a fortnight and the former Kenya international believes Ingwe have a big chance of breaking the K'Ogalo jinx

AFC legend Charles Okwemba believes the 13-time champions will defeat arch-rivals in the Mashemeji Derby scheduled for March 8 at Kasarani Stadium.

Ingwe have lost all their last eight matches against K'Ogalo with the last win coming in March 2016 with Lamine Diallo scoring the only goal. This season, Ingwe have stepped up and are currently in sixth position with 37 points from 21 games.

"I am very hopeful about Ingwe winning the Mashemeji Derby this time around," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"K'Ogalo are not at their best, they are struggling as compared to Leopards who are in good form. The win against last weekend is enough proof that Ingwe is back and with their form, Gor Mahia will have a long day. This is the right time for Leopards to defeat the champions."

The former midfielder insists Elvis Rupia, who has scored four goals in three league matches for Leopards, will be a factor in the derby.

"[Rupia] is a good finisher who knows how to position himself and when a chance comes his way, he takes it. We have seen Ingwe struggling to score in the past, but with Rupia available, the problem is solved.

"The fans have every reason to attend the game and cheer Ingwe, because I am sure they will return home smiling," Okwemba concluded.

Leopards lost the first leg 4-1.