AFC Leopards will be 'relaxed' when they play FC Talanta - Juma

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma insists the players will be in a relaxed mood when they play FC Talanta on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

The two teams will be meeting in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League for the first time in the competition's history. While Ingwe have been regulars in the top-tier, their opponents were promoted at the beginning of the campaign and this is their debut in the top-tier.

Despite being newbies in the league, the Ken Kenyatta charges have been impressive, but Ingwe have struggled. They collected a win and a draw in the initial two matches, before suffering five straight defeats.

However, they have managed to collect four points in the last two league games.

Leopards will be relaxed on Sunday

"Going five matches without a win was too much for the players because honestly, they were playing well," Juma told GOAL on Saturday.

"After our win against Posta Rangers and a draw away to Vihiga Bullets, the pressure eased up and on Sunday the players will be a bit relaxed. Actually, we could have won the last match as well but concentration lapses made us concede the late penalty.

"The preparations for the match have been good and we are optimistic of a good outing. When players are relaxed, they tend to play much better and it is what we are expecting in front of our fans."

No underdogs in modern football

Leopards have massive experience in the top-tier and despite making massive changes in their squad, they come into the match as favourites. But the former Harambee Stars midfielder thinks otherwise.

"Yes, we have been in the top league for a long time as opposed to our opponents, but that does not guarantee us victory," Juma continued.

"In modern football, we have no underdogs, you have to work hard for the points. It is what we are going to do on Sunday; the pitch is good which gives us an opportunity to play our game."

Ingwe are currently 13th on the table with eight points from nine matches, while Talanta are ninth with 15 points from nine matches.