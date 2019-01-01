AFC Leopards will bank on foreign players for a better season - Juma

Ingwe signed five players from outside the country and the operations manager believes they will be vital for the club's campaign

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma has confirmed their new foreign players are expected to feature in most matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ingwe brought on board four new players from outside the country and they are Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana from Burundi and Vincent Habamahoro from Rwanda, and Malian striker Ismail Diarra.

They also gave Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba a permanent contract after initially joining on loan from in March.

All the foreign players featured in AFC Leopards' 1-0 defeat to Kakamega in their KPL opening match on September 1.

“We brought the foreign players to give the team an extra edge and complement what we could not get locally and such players will be drafted into the starting team definitely and on a regular basis,” Juma told Goal.

“We hope they will be the spine of our team this season. We have laid down proper plans for this season and now what remains is to see how best we can execute them.”

Ingwe had to part ways with the majority of their foreign players in the transfer window after they failed to live up to expectations in their first season with the club.

Marcel Kaheza, Ivan Ssekaza, Eric Ndayishimiye and Wayi Yeka were all allowed to leave the club after a rather disappointing time at The Den in the 2018/19 season.

Leopards will host in the next league match on September 15 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.