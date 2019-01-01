AFC Leopards welcome international break for key players to return

The former midfielder is confident Ingwe will be better after the break as players will be fit and fresh for their next assignment

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has welcomed the international break which he believes gives the team more time to strategize.

Ingwe have started the 2019/20 season relatively well, and are currently second on the log with 10 points from the five games played. The club is aiming at challenging for the league trophy they last won about two decades ago but Juma says it is all about taking one game at a time.

"We have bounced back well from our opening day loss to Kakamega and we believe we are on the right track," the official told Goal on Thursday.

"It is our wish to have players at their best and fit when they play, and that is why we are happy with this [international] break. It has given us space to rectify where we have not been doing well and to better where we have been effective."

Article continues below

The former midfielder is optimistic about having Hansel Ochieng and Ismailla Diarra back from injury for their next game against .

"The two [Ochieng and Diarra] are an important part of our team, and we have missed them. However, I believe this international break gives them a good time to heal and we hope next week we will have them," Juma concluded.

Ingwe have won the league 13 times, but the last time they did so was way back in 1998.