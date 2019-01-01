AFC Leopards: We have not received money promised by Rashid Eshesa

The club has struggled to get a positive result this season and is currently placed 13th on the 18-team log with 20 points

AFC have denied receiving money from the Ministry of Sports.

Former Cabinet Secretary in the aforementioned Ministry Rashid Echesa had promised to help the club settle a debt owed to the players totaling to Sh1.7million.

Ingwe’s Secretary General Oscar Igaida has admitted that the team is still following up on the matter.

“We have not been paid even a dime by the Sports Ministry, it is an issue we have been following for a while now but we are being taken around circles. The matter is still with the Permanent Secretary and we hope it will be solved soon.”

Article continues below

Igaida added that the club will not give up until they receive the promise.

“No, we are not giving up, we will follow up until the end to ensure we get the money,” Igaida told Goal.

Echesa, who was sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to be replaced by Amina Mohamed, recently promised to follow up on the matter and make sure that the club is paid.