AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The match offers Ingwe a big chance to redeem themselves after going down to Western Stima in the previous game

Wazito FC will play host to AFC in an FKF Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Saturday.

Wazito are fresh from earning a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars but Ingwe will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 humiliation by bogey side in the previous game.

Game AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC Date Saturday, January 9, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

With a fit squad under his disposal, coach Anthony Kimani would expect nothing but a win that would ensure they start the year on a winning run.

More teams

Striker Elvis Rupia, with six goals so far, is expected to lead the goal hunting for Ingwe against his former employers.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno. Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo. Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

Coach Francis Kimanzi will expect his charges to outshine AFC Leopards in order to register a straight second win in the Premier League as they hope to become a dominant side in the country in the current campaign.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Otieno, Sikhayi, Ng’ang’a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Otieno, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, B. Omondi, Owino.