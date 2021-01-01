FKF Premier League

AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The match offers Ingwe a big chance to redeem themselves after going down to Western Stima in the previous game

Wazito FC will play host to AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Saturday.

Wazito are fresh from earning a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars but Ingwe will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 humiliation by bogey side Western Stima in the previous game.

Game AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC
Date Saturday, January 9, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad
Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

With a fit squad under his disposal, coach Anthony Kimani would expect nothing but a win that would ensure they start the year on a winning run.

    Striker Elvis Rupia, with six goals so far, is expected to lead the goal hunting for Ingwe against his former employers.

    Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

    Position Wazito FC squad
    Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno.
    Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
    Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo.
    Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

    Coach Francis Kimanzi will expect his charges to outshine AFC Leopards in order to register a straight second win in the Premier League as they hope to become a dominant side in the country in the current campaign.

    Probable XI for Wazito FC: Otieno, Sikhayi, Ng’ang’a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Otieno, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, B. Omondi, Owino.

    Match Preview

    After a humiliating 4-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in the season-opening game, Wazito picked a 3-1 win over debutants Vihiga United in the second game before they were held to a 0-0 draw by Posta Rangers.

    They then went down 1-0 to KCB before they defeated Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in the last game.

    AFC Leopards, on the other hand, managed a 2-1 win over Tusker in their season opener and followed it with a 2-0 win over Bidco United. In the third game, Ingwe picked a 3-1 win over Sofapaka before they were defeated 2-0 by Western Stima.

    “We are going to fight and see if we can even win with a 1-0 or a 2-0 scoreline because we need the win and also a clean sheet,” Kimanzi told reporters ahead of the match. “We also need to see that we are organised defensively and especially when we get that one goal we will know our strength of defending like a solid unit.

    “Both sides will be under pressure because it is still a new season, with new players and a new style of training.”

    AFC Leopards are sitting fourth on the 18-team table with nine points from four matches while Wazito are seventh on eight points from six outings.

