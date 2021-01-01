AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Wazito FC will play host to AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Utalii grounds on Saturday.
Wazito are fresh from earning a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars but Ingwe will be looking to bounce back from a 2-0 humiliation by bogey side Western Stima in the previous game.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC
|Date
|Saturday, January 9, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
With a fit squad under his disposal, coach Anthony Kimani would expect nothing but a win that would ensure they start the year on a winning run.
Striker Elvis Rupia, with six goals so far, is expected to lead the goal hunting for Ingwe against his former employers.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno.
|Defenders
|Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
|Midfielders
|Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo.
|Forwards
|Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.
Coach Francis Kimanzi will expect his charges to outshine AFC Leopards in order to register a straight second win in the Premier League as they hope to become a dominant side in the country in the current campaign.
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Otieno, Sikhayi, Ng’ang’a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Otieno, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, B. Omondi, Owino.
Match Preview
After a humiliating 4-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks in the season-opening game, Wazito picked a 3-1 win over debutants Vihiga United in the second game before they were held to a 0-0 draw by Posta Rangers.
They then went down 1-0 to KCB before they defeated Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in the last game.
AFC Leopards, on the other hand, managed a 2-1 win over Tusker in their season opener and followed it with a 2-0 win over Bidco United. In the third game, Ingwe picked a 3-1 win over Sofapaka before they were defeated 2-0 by Western Stima.
Mathare United coach Kimanzi has revealed he would be eager for his side to get at least a slim win as he would also want to see how good his defence has evolved.
“We are going to fight and see if we can even win with a 1-0 or a 2-0 scoreline because we need the win and also a clean sheet,” Kimanzi told reporters ahead of the match. “We also need to see that we are organised defensively and especially when we get that one goal we will know our strength of defending like a solid unit.
“Both sides will be under pressure because it is still a new season, with new players and a new style of training.”
AFC Leopards are sitting fourth on the 18-team table with nine points from four matches while Wazito are seventh on eight points from six outings.