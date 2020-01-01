AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The promoted side will be keen to halt a five-match winless run in the top flight while Ingwe will fight to return to winning ways

Wazito FC desperately needs a win after suffering five defeats in a row in as many Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

AFC are relatively doing well this season but in their last league game, things did not go down as planned following their 2-1 loss against Posta .

Game AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC Date Sunday, January 12 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka. Forwards John Makwatta, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu.

Caretaker coach Anthony Kimani is set to stick with the team that played against despite losing 2-1 on Wednesday.

Ingwe have to work with the available players who are hungry to give their best despite the current financial challenges.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Shivachi, Munene, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukhekhe, Mukangula, Makwatta, Odhiambo, Oburu.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi, Steven Njunge. Defenders Dennis Ng'ang'a, Dennis Sikhayi, Lloyd Wahome, Johnstone Omurwa, David Otieno, Piscas Kirenge, Bernard Ochieng'. Midfielders Musa Masika, Brian Musa, Amos Asembeka, Ali Hassan, Joe Waithira, Victor Ndinya, Whyvonne Isuza. Forwards NPistone Mutamba, Elvis Rupia, Joshua Nyatini, Derrick Otanga.

Wazito will have to do without the services of Dennis Sikhayi who is serving a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Coach Stewart Hall is expected to make two changes in his squad hoping to get a win against the 13-time league champions

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Omondi, Otieno, Ng'ang'a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Asembeka, Musa, Masika, Abondo, Mutamba, Rupia.