AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Wazito FC desperately needs a win after suffering five defeats in a row in as many Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches.
AFC Leopards are relatively doing well this season but in their last league game, things did not go down as planned following their 2-1 loss against Posta Rangers.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Wazito FC
|Date
|Sunday, January 12
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka.
|Forwards
|John Makwatta, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu.
Caretaker coach Anthony Kimani is set to stick with the team that played against Posta Rangers despite losing 2-1 on Wednesday.
Ingwe have to work with the available players who are hungry to give their best despite the current financial challenges.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Shivachi, Munene, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukhekhe, Mukangula, Makwatta, Odhiambo, Oburu.
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kevin Omondi, Steven Njunge.
|Defenders
|Dennis Ng'ang'a, Dennis Sikhayi, Lloyd Wahome, Johnstone Omurwa, David Otieno, Piscas Kirenge, Bernard Ochieng'.
|Midfielders
|Musa Masika, Brian Musa, Amos Asembeka, Ali Hassan, Joe Waithira, Victor Ndinya, Whyvonne Isuza.
|Forwards
|NPistone Mutamba, Elvis Rupia, Joshua Nyatini, Derrick Otanga.
Wazito will have to do without the services of Dennis Sikhayi who is serving a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.
Coach Stewart Hall is expected to make two changes in his squad hoping to get a win against the 13-time league champions
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Omondi, Otieno, Ng'ang'a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Asembeka, Musa, Masika, Abondo, Mutamba, Rupia.
Match Preview
This is the fourth time the two teams are meeting in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL): AFC Leopards have won two games and lost one.
Ingwe claimed a 1-0 win when the two teams last met, with John Makwatta scoring from the penalty spot. While Ingwe have collected eight points from their last five games, Wazito have collected none after losing all their games.
Leopards coach Kimani admits it will not be easy against Wazito but remains positive over the possibility of winning the game.
“First of all, we must address the problems we saw in the match against Rangers and try to build on the positives as well. I know Wazito are working hard to get a win in five matches, and it means they will come hard at us,” Kimani told Goal.
“Wazito will be keen to change the losing trend and it is a situation which makes Sunday’s game a bit difficult, we must be ready to handle them and also work hard to stay focused and keep the faith."
New signing Whyvonne Isuza believes the Wazito team has what it takes to be successful despite their struggles.
“I have an opportunity to work with talented players at Wazito FC, mine is to try and integrate with them with the hope of helping the team get a positive result in the league.”
Ingwe are lying seventh on the log with 25 points while Wazito are placed 14th on 11 points.
Tusker leads the standings with 34 points, followed by Kakamega Homeboyz on 33 while defending champions Gor Mahia are third with 32 points.