AFC Leopards vs Vihiga United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they come up against the relegation threatened side at Thika Stadium

AFC Leopards have already given up on the FKF Premier League title and will be targeting to finish the season on a high when they face Vihiga United at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

Ingwe, who were among the title contenders at the halfway stage of the top-flight, have dropped to position eighth on the log and cannot catch up with the leading pack with only five matches remaining to the end of the season.

Game AFC Leopards vs Vihiga United Date Saturday, August 07, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems insists they are now building a team to compete for trophies after extending his stay at The Den.

“I decided to extend my collaboration with AFC Leopards despite other offers,” Aussems told Goal.

“My target is to win titles by producing modern and attractive football and also make the fans happy, let us all be focused on the success next season! Future is bright!”

Aussems managed to help them reach the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they lost 4-2 on penalties to rivals Gor Mahia in the final at Nyayo Stadium.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Vihiga United squad Goalkeepers Matasio Mike, and Morgan Alube.

Defenders John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, and Dennis Wafula. Midfielders Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, and Mark Okola. Forwards Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, and Meshack Karani.

Vihiga are among the teams fighting to stay in the top-tier and will have to be at their best to get something from the game.

Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.