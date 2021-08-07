AFC Leopards vs Vihiga United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards have already given up on the FKF Premier League title and will be targeting to finish the season on a high when they face Vihiga United at Thika Stadium on Saturday.
Ingwe, who were among the title contenders at the halfway stage of the top-flight, have dropped to position eighth on the log and cannot catch up with the leading pack with only five matches remaining to the end of the season.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Vihiga United
|Date
|Saturday, August 07, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems insists they are now building a team to compete for trophies after extending his stay at The Den.
Editors' Picks
“I decided to extend my collaboration with AFC Leopards despite other offers,” Aussems told Goal.
“My target is to win titles by producing modern and attractive football and also make the fans happy, let us all be focused on the success next season! Future is bright!”
Aussems managed to help them reach the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they lost 4-2 on penalties to rivals Gor Mahia in the final at Nyayo Stadium.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Vihiga United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Matasio Mike, and Morgan Alube.
|Defenders
|John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, and Dennis Wafula.
|Midfielders
|Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, and Mark Okola.
|Forwards
|Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, and Meshack Karani.
Vihiga are among the teams fighting to stay in the top-tier and will have to be at their best to get something from the game.
Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.
Match Preview
Both teams lost their last league matches – AFC Leopards going down 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars while Vihiga suffered a 2-1 defeat against Posta Rangers.
In the first round meeting, the two teams settled for a 0-0 draw while last season, they drew twice – the first round fixture ending 2-2 before another 0-0 draw.
In their last five matches, Vihiga are yet to beat AFC, four matches ending in a draw and Ingwe winning one.
On the log, AFC Leopards are eighth after collecting 41 points from 28 matches while the visiting side is languishing at the bottom with 20 points from 29 and defeat will make it even more difficult to get out of the relegation zone.