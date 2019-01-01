AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
It will be one of the biggest matches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this weekend as AFC Leopards will be keen to move top of the table.
With champions Gor Mahia taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup where they will play away against Daring Club Motema Pembe on Sunday, Ingwe have the best chance to move to the summit if they beat the Soldiers.
AFC Leopards are on 14 points and a win will see them move to 17, thus leapfrogging their rivals K’Ogalo, who have 15 points so far. On the other hand, Ulinzi Stars will seek to collect yet another victory after their last triumph against Tusker so the tie promises to be a tight contest.
The result of the game between the two former KPL champions might have a long-term impact on the title race so this is raising the stakes and the pressure.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Saturday, November 2
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili.
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi.
|Midfielders
|
Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
|Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.
Coach Casa Mbungo is expected to miss midfielder Marvin Nabwire who has been out since December last year after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). Nabwire is expected to be sidelined at least until early next year.
Hansel Ochieng shrugged off his injury and was on the bench in their match against Sofapaka and it means he could be considered for the starting line-up on Saturday.
Ismail Diarra sustained a thigh injury and made a return to the squad last week but was not involved during last weekend's 2-1 win against Sofapaka too.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Sikhayi, Senaji, Kayumba, Kipyegon, Ndikumana, Mukhekhe, Mukangula, Makwatta, Isuza, Were.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Jacktone Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andai, Harun Mwale, Bernard Ongoma, Edgar Mukolwe.
|Midfielders
|John Kago, Kelvin Thairu, Daniel Waweru, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali, Oscar Wamalwa
|Forwards
|Elvis Nandwa, Enosh Ochieng, John Njuguna, Samuel Mwangi.
Ulinzi Stars are expected to miss midfielder Boniface Okinyi, who is recovering from a knee injury. Striker Enosh Ochieng is also doubtful after he reported pain in his groin on Thursday.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Muchika, Andai, Mwale, Ongoma, Kago, Thairu, Waweru, Nandwa and Ochieng.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards boast three wins in their last six matches against Ulinzi Stars and have scored five goals in those encounters. They have conceded four goals and have managed three clean-sheets.
Ulinzi Stars have two clean sheets in those six matches and one of them came in a goalless draw which was registered on April 2017. Currently, AFC Leopards are second with 14 points while their Saturday opponents are sixth with 12.
Although they have conceded the same number of goals standing at three this season, AFC Leopards have scored 10 while Ulinzi Stars' tally stands at seven.
Speaking ahead of the match, Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso said he is satisfied with his pre-match preparations.
“Just like any other coach, I have been preparing my players to win the game,” Nyangweso told Goal on Thursday. “Leopards are currently playing good football, they are in top form and we know it is going to be a tough match. However, we have prepared well and I know on a material day we will deliver.”
Nyangweso further pointed out the threat Ingwe’s lead striker John Makwatta can cause during the match.
“[Makwatta] is a great player; he is a big threat to any team he faces and he is currently enjoying the fine form. If not watched, he can cause damage,” Nyangweso told the club's website.
“The advantage we have in this is we know him well and we have a very good defence which will deal with his threat.
“Ahead of this game we have already faced big strikers so we know very well what to expect going to this clash. Furthermore, we will be dealing with AFC Leopards as a team and not just Makwatta. So, I believe we’ll be fine.”