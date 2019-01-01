AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The two league rivals will clash on Saturday with Ingwe perhaps looking for maximum points to help them move top of the table

It will be one of the biggest matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend as AFC will be keen to move top of the table.

With champions taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup where they will play away against Daring Club Motema Pembe on Sunday, Ingwe have the best chance to move to the summit if they beat the Soldiers.

AFC Leopards are on 14 points and a win will see them move to 17, thus leapfrogging their rivals K’Ogalo, who have 15 points so far. On the other hand, will seek to collect yet another victory after their last triumph against so the tie promises to be a tight contest.

The result of the game between the two former KPL champions might have a long-term impact on the title race so this is raising the stakes and the pressure.

Game AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars Date Saturday, November 2 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili. Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi. Midfielders Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.

Coach Casa Mbungo is expected to miss midfielder Marvin Nabwire who has been out since December last year after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). Nabwire is expected to be sidelined at least until early next year.

Hansel Ochieng shrugged off his injury and was on the bench in their match against Sofapaka and it means he could be considered for the starting line-up on Saturday.

Ismail Diarra sustained a thigh injury and made a return to the squad last week but was not involved during last weekend's 2-1 win against Sofapaka too.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Sikhayi, Senaji, Kayumba, Kipyegon, Ndikumana, Mukhekhe, Mukangula, Makwatta, Isuza, Were.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Jacktone Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andai, Harun Mwale, Bernard Ongoma, Edgar Mukolwe. Midfielders John Kago, Kelvin Thairu, Daniel Waweru, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali, Oscar Wamalwa Forwards Elvis Nandwa, Enosh Ochieng, John Njuguna, Samuel Mwangi.

Ulinzi Stars are expected to miss midfielder Boniface Okinyi, who is recovering from a knee injury. Striker Enosh Ochieng is also doubtful after he reported pain in his groin on Thursday.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Muchika, Andai, Mwale, Ongoma, Kago, Thairu, Waweru, Nandwa and Ochieng.