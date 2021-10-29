AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards will be keen to end their bad run of results in the FKF Premier League when they take on Ulinzi Stars at Thika Stadium on Friday.

Despite starting the season with a 1-0 win against defending champions Tusker, Ingwe have now gone for two straight matches without a win, and defeat against the Soldiers will definitely not go down well with the club’s faithful.

Game AFC Leopards vs Ulinzi Stars Date Friday, October 29, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, and Ochieng.

Ingwe are in a run of two straight defeats in the top-flight and coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to bounce back to winning ways.

“We don’t deserve to lose matches like we have been doing, we play well but we only have one problem, we are not using our chances to score goals, so at the end, we get punished,” Aussems told Goal ahead of their fixture against Ulinzi Stars.

“We have to do everything and arrest the run of two defeats in a row and I have asked my players to show me the character and produce the winning mentality against Ulinzi Stars.

“We know they are a tough team but we want to rectify ourselves and start to win our matches, we want to have consistency in the way we get our results and it should start against Ulinzi.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche. Midfielders Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Borafya, and Kelvin Thairu. Forwards Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.