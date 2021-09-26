AFC Leopards vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will launch their campaign to clinch a second successive top-flight title when they visit Ingwe at Thika Stadium

Tusker will begin their title defence when they visit rivals AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

The Brewers ended their four-year wait to dethrone Gor Mahia as champions in the 2020-21 season after topping the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 and they will start their campaign as strong favourites to retain the same.

Unlike AFC Leopards who have not trained together for the season kick-off, Tusker did not break camp when the season concluded on September 22 as they were preparing for their Caf Champions League fixture against AS Arta Solar 7 from Djibouti.

Game AFC Leopards vs Tusker Date Sunday, September 26, 2021 Time 13:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, and Ezekiel Owade. Defenders Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards are struggling already after losing 17 players in the on-going transfer window and by the end of Saturday, their head coach Patrick Aussems was still missing from training.

The situation at the Den is worrying as the team was banned by the world governing body Fifa from signing any new players as a punishment for failing to pay former head coach Andre Casa Mbungo and ex-players who left last year when they were undergoing financial constraints.

Among the players who have reportedly left the team this transfer window include goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, Austin Odhiambo, Bienventure Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Lusaka, and Elvis Baranga.

Others are Fabrice Mugheni, Hansel Ochieng, Harrison Mwendwa, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Sellasie Otieno, John Oyemba, Eugene Mukangula, Ezekiel Owade, and Jafari Owiti.

Probable XI for Tusker : Oyemba, Munene, Shivachi, Mudenyu, Odhiambo, Nabwire, Saad, Shaka, Olilo, Thiong'o, Awiti.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker have been very active since last season and they are already in the first round of the Champions League after they eliminated Arta Solar on a 4-1 aggregate win.

The Brewers managed a 1-1 draw away in Djibouti in the first leg meeting but returned home to beat the visitors 3-0 in the return leg and advance to the next round where they will face Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Tusker have also clinched their first trophy of the season after beating Gor Mahia to the FKF Super Cup 8-7 on penalties after both teams had tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Coach Matano is looking forward to a good campaign and has promised to get maximum points against Ingwe .

“We know the season is just starting and we have to get ready, we have been all together for a long time now and the boys are psyched up to do well, we want to win our matches starting with AFC Leopards,” Matano told Goal .

Probable XI for Tusker : Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.