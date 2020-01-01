AFC Leopards vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to get a win against Ingwe and close the gap between them and Gor Mahia, who lost on Saturday

AFC against FC is arguably the biggest Kenyan Premier League ( ) game this weekend.

After 's 3-1 defeat to on Saturday, both teams are desperate for maximum points to take full advantage of the leaders' slip-up.

Game AFC Leopards vs Tusker Date Sunday, February 9 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa. Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.

Ingwe have all the players available for their task against the Brewers. Coach Anthony Kimani will most likely stick with the team which defeated by a solitary goal last weekend..

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Shichenje, Kamura, Tsuma, Senaji, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala, Tom Mboya. Defenders Erick Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rogers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Gabriel Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, Christopher Ochieng', Apollo Otieno. Forwards Timothy Otieno, David Majak, Brian Marita, Luke Namanda.

The Brewers will be aiming at getting as close as possible to the league leaders Gor Mahia.

After dropping points against Ulinzi Stars, coach Robert Matano will try to push his charges harder to try and get a win.

Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala will make a return after serving a one-match suspension following the accumulation of five yellow cards.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Meja, Ambunya, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Otieno, Macharia, Otieno, Marita, Otieno, Namanda.