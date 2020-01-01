AFC Leopards vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards against Tusker FC is arguably the biggest Kenyan Premier League (KPL) game this weekend.
After Gor Mahia's 3-1 defeat to Sofapaka on Saturday, both teams are desperate for maximum points to take full advantage of the leaders' slip-up.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Tusker
|Date
|Sunday, February 9
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
Ingwe have all the players available for their task against the Brewers. Coach Anthony Kimani will most likely stick with the team which defeated Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal last weekend..
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Shichenje, Kamura, Tsuma, Senaji, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala, Tom Mboya.
|Defenders
|Erick Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rogers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Gabriel Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, Christopher Ochieng', Apollo Otieno.
|Forwards
|Timothy Otieno, David Majak, Brian Marita, Luke Namanda.
.
The Brewers will be aiming at getting as close as possible to the league leaders Gor Mahia.
After dropping points against Ulinzi Stars, coach Robert Matano will try to push his charges harder to try and get a win.
Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala will make a return after serving a one-match suspension following the accumulation of five yellow cards.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Meja, Ambunya, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Otieno, Macharia, Otieno, Marita, Otieno, Namanda.
Match Preview
Of the last 23 meetings between the sides, Tusker have won 14, losing three times and drawing the remaining matches. Leopards have a big task of ensuring they get their fourth win at Afraha Stadium.
Both teams have won once in the last three meetings, with the last one ending in a goalless draw. Coach Matano sees nothing special in their match against the 13-time champions.
“There is nothing special about playing Leopards, this is just like any other league match,” Matano told Goal on Friday.
“It is going to be a tough match, just like all the other teams, but our objective remains the same that is to win the game. We will push for it, and give absolutely everything to try and get a positive result.”
His opposite number Kimani is optimistic about getting a positive result owing to their good run.
"I have to admit it is always not easy when playing against [Tusker] and I know the game on Sunday will also be difficult," Kimani told Goal.
"The match comes at a time when both teams are enjoying good runs but I will take it as another match in the league, I know it will not be easy but we are ready.
"I have huge trust in my players, they have shown in recent weeks we can win matches, we did it against Ulinzi Stars and I know we can do it against Tusker."
The match between Ingwe and the Brewers will be the only top tier game on Sunday.