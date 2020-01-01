AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This is arguably the biggest match in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this weekend as it involves two former champions who are desperate for maximum points.
AFC Leopards are still hopeful of winning the league this season, and every point matters while Sofapaka have also an outside chance to wrestle the title from Gor Mahia.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Saturday, February 22
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page/ AFC page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani will miss the services of defender Collins Shichenje, who is down with flu while Marvin Nabwire is out injured.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukangula, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Richard Aimo, Nicholas Sebwato, Isaiah Wakasala.
|Defenders
|Willis Obayi, Faina Jacobs, Brian Kayanja, Stephen Otieno, Thomas Wainaina, Jedinak Ameyaw.
|Midfielders
|Ellie Asieche, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Mohamed Kilume, Promise Chinonso.
|Forwards
|Collin Wakhungu, Kepha Aswani, Sebastien Ikekhai.
Batoto ba Mungu are aware they cannot afford to fall away against Ingwe since it will undermine their ambition of finishing in the top three.
Sofapaka coach John Baraza could welcome back Sammy Imbuye, who has recovered from mild food poisoning, same as Cassidy Okeyo, who sprained his ankle during a training session but will be accessed for selection.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Obayi, Jacobs, Kayanja, Asieche, Achesa, Imbuye, Chinonso, Aswani, Ikekhai.
Match Preview
A brace from former striker John Makwatta helped Ingwe to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture and Batoto ba Mungu, who scored their consolation through Ronald Okoth, will be aiming at avenging the loss.
In the last 23 games between the two sides, Leopards have managed to get nine wins, drawn four times and lost the rest.
Leopards have won twice and lost once in the last three league outings while Sofapaka have drawn, won and lost once respectively.
Ingwe Football Operations Manager Tom Juma believes his charges have what it takes to get maximum points.
“Sofapaka are a good side, with a good technical bench, but that cannot stop us from doing the necessary; getting a win,” Juma told Goal.
“We have had good training sessions and I am confident we will defeat them at Bukhungu. The fans should turn out in large numbers and support us; we promise them an entertaining game and at the end of it a win.”
Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth states their hosts will find it rough against them on Saturday.
“The current Sofapaka squad is better than the one that lost to Leopards a couple of months ago,” Okoth told Goal on Tuesday.
“Leopards should be prepared because they will find it rough on Saturday, we will not accept to fall twice against the same opponent. Yes, they will have supporters to cheer them, but we will do our talking on the pitch and ensure we bag maximum points.”
Despite financial trouble, Ingwe are currently in sixth on the 17-team table after amassing 34 points from 24 matches.