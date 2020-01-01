AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to seal the double over Batoto ba Mungu when the two sides clash in a top league match on Saturday

This is arguably the biggest match in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend as it involves two former champions who are desperate for maximum points.

AFC are still hopeful of winning the league this season, and every point matters while have also an outside chance to wrestle the title from .

Game AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka Date Saturday, February 22 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page/ AFC page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa. Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.

Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani will miss the services of defender Collins Shichenje, who is down with flu while Marvin Nabwire is out injured.

More teams

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukangula, Rupia, Oburu, Owiti, Odhiambo.

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Richard Aimo, Nicholas Sebwato, Isaiah Wakasala. Defenders Willis Obayi, Faina Jacobs, Brian Kayanja, Stephen Otieno, Thomas Wainaina, Jedinak Ameyaw. Midfielders Ellie Asieche, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Mohamed Kilume, Promise Chinonso. Forwards Collin Wakhungu, Kepha Aswani, Sebastien Ikekhai.

Batoto ba Mungu are aware they cannot afford to fall away against Ingwe since it will undermine their ambition of finishing in the top three.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza could welcome back Sammy Imbuye, who has recovered from mild food poisoning, same as Cassidy Okeyo, who sprained his ankle during a training session but will be accessed for selection.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Aimo, Obayi, Jacobs, Kayanja, Asieche, Achesa, Imbuye, Chinonso, Aswani, Ikekhai.