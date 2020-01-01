AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be hoping to keep their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign intact against Batoto ba Mungu in the league contest

AFC started their FKF Premier League campaign with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over FC before defeating promoted Bidco United 2-0 in their second game.

FC fell by a solitary goal away to in their first game, before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over Kisumu-based side in Wundayi Stadium.

While Batoto ba Mungu are stable on the technical bench, with veteran John Baraza steering the wheels, Ingwe are working under interim coach Anthony Kimani after the exit of Tomas Trucha a week ago.

Game AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka Date Saturday, December 12, 2020 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes APP NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Brian Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe stand-in coach Kimani will welcome new signing Peter Thiong'o in the team for the derby.

The dreadlocked winger scored eight goals for Kakamega in the abandoned 2019-20 season and fans believe this will be his time to shine for their team.

“I am very proud to have joined the team in training this week," Thiong'o said ahead of the game.

“I love the morale that I have seen in my teammates during our training sessions and the motivation from our last two wins. Our target is to keep winning matches.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Kevin Omondi, Simon Mwambogha, Richar Aimo. Defenders Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Michael Kibwage, Isaac Mitima, Bryson Juma, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Faina Jacobs, Willis Obayi. Midfielders Roy Okal, Lawrence Juma, Ambrose Sifuna, Elli Asieche, Brian Magonya, Mohammed Kilume, Jedinak Nana, David Simiyu, Promise Chinonso. Forwards Paul Kiongera, Michael Karamor, Brian Nyakan, Sebastine Ikekhai, Kepha Aswani.

Batoto ba Mungu will welcome forwards Paul Kiongera, who was signed from Wazito FC, Nigerian Promise Chinonso, and defender Willis Obayi for the clash against Ingwe.

Striker Kiongera has been out for a month having suffered a hip injury, but is now fully fit and back in training, the Nigerian forward suffered a groin injury and has healed and returned to training while Obayi suffered a knock on his right knee in the opening match against Bandari but has recovered.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Okal, Kibwage, Nyakan, Asieche, Karamor, Achesa, Mitima, Juma, Imbuye, Ikekhai.