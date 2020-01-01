AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards started their FKF Premier League campaign with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Tusker FC before defeating promoted Bidco United 2-0 in their second game.
Sofapaka FC fell by a solitary goal away to Bandari in their first game, before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over Kisumu-based side Western Stima in Wundayi Stadium.
While Batoto ba Mungu are stable on the technical bench, with veteran John Baraza steering the wheels, Ingwe are working under interim coach Anthony Kimani after the exit of Tomas Trucha a week ago.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes APP
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Brian Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe stand-in coach Kimani will welcome new signing Peter Thiong'o in the team for the derby.
The dreadlocked winger scored eight goals for Kakamega Homeboyz in the abandoned 2019-20 season and fans believe this will be his time to shine for their team.
“I am very proud to have joined the team in training this week," Thiong'o said ahead of the game.
“I love the morale that I have seen in my teammates during our training sessions and the motivation from our last two wins. Our target is to keep winning matches.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kevin Omondi, Simon Mwambogha, Richar Aimo.
|Defenders
|Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Michael Kibwage, Isaac Mitima, Bryson Juma, Titus Achesa, Sammy Imbuye, Faina Jacobs, Willis Obayi.
|Midfielders
|Roy Okal, Lawrence Juma, Ambrose Sifuna, Elli Asieche, Brian Magonya, Mohammed Kilume, Jedinak Nana, David Simiyu, Promise Chinonso.
|Forwards
|Paul Kiongera, Michael Karamor, Brian Nyakan, Sebastine Ikekhai, Kepha Aswani.
Batoto ba Mungu will welcome forwards Paul Kiongera, who was signed from Wazito FC, Nigerian Promise Chinonso, and defender Willis Obayi for the clash against Ingwe.
Striker Kiongera has been out for a month having suffered a hip injury, but is now fully fit and back in training, the Nigerian forward suffered a groin injury and has healed and returned to training while Obayi suffered a knock on his right knee in the opening match against Bandari but has recovered.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Okal, Kibwage, Nyakan, Asieche, Karamor, Achesa, Mitima, Juma, Imbuye, Ikekhai.
Match Preview
Ingwe are in good form and are so far on six points from their opening two games, while Batoto ba Mungu are on three after the same number of games.
The 13-time league champions dominated Sofapaka last season winning by identical 2-1 results in both home and away meetings.
After last weekend's 3-2 win over Western Stima, Sofapaka coach John Baraza exuded confidence that work has now begun for his team.
“[Sunday] was a must-win match for us, we had no option but to give a response and yes we did,” the former Harambee Stars forward said.
“I am proud of the playing unit, they played to instructions, we created and utilised our chances. Work has just begun and we want to get positive results moving forward.”
The two giants have met 24 times in the past league outings; each has won 10 games and drawn 4.
However, Ingwe have scored 30 goals against Batoto ba Mungu who have scored 32 in return.