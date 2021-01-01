AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be going flat out for another win when they come up against the Mailmen at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday

After posting consecutive Football Kenya Federation Premier League wins, AFC Leopards will look to add another three points when they host Posta Rangers.

Ingwe had lost against Western Stima and Wazito FC but responded by beating KCB and Kariobangi Sharks to get back to winning ways and will now be at home against the Mailmen who have drawn seven matches.

Game AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers Date Saturday, January 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Striker Elvis Rupia, who has scored nine goals so far, is expected to lead AFC Leopards’ attacking line once more as coach Anthony Kimani would be keen to maintain his starting XI that has shown the potential of getting points regardless of who the opponent is.

Rupia is currently fighting neck and neck for the Golden Boot with Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito with only nine rounds of the league played. Rupia has managed nine goals so far while Kapaito is leading the pack after notching 11 goals.

The former Nzoia Sugar striker is confident the goalscoring record in the FKF Premier League which stands at 26 will tumble this season.

“But I feel the Golden Boot race will go down to the wire and there is a chance of someone scoring more than 28 goals,” Rupia told Standard Sports.

“We just need to believe in ourselves and make the impossible possible.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo should be worried by his striking department that has not been able to get enough goals since the season began.

They have only scored six goals in nine games and that should be a concern ahead of the AFC Leopards match.

Probable XI for Posra Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Ngotho, Wanyanga, Mwema, Mbugi, Dwanga, Odero, Likono, Oalo, Okare.