AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After posting consecutive Football Kenya Federation Premier League wins, AFC Leopards will look to add another three points when they host Posta Rangers.
Ingwe had lost against Western Stima and Wazito FC but responded by beating KCB and Kariobangi Sharks to get back to winning ways and will now be at home against the Mailmen who have drawn seven matches.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers
|Date
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Striker Elvis Rupia, who has scored nine goals so far, is expected to lead AFC Leopards’ attacking line once more as coach Anthony Kimani would be keen to maintain his starting XI that has shown the potential of getting points regardless of who the opponent is.
Rupia is currently fighting neck and neck for the Golden Boot with Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito with only nine rounds of the league played. Rupia has managed nine goals so far while Kapaito is leading the pack after notching 11 goals.
The former Nzoia Sugar striker is confident the goalscoring record in the FKF Premier League which stands at 26 will tumble this season.
“But I feel the Golden Boot race will go down to the wire and there is a chance of someone scoring more than 28 goals,” Rupia told Standard Sports.
“We just need to believe in ourselves and make the impossible possible.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Posta Rangers squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bryne Omondi, Jairus Adira.
|Defenders
|Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, Timothy Wanyanga.
|Midfielders
|Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, Elijah Mwanzia.
|Forwards
|Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, Dennis Oalo.
Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo should be worried by his striking department that has not been able to get enough goals since the season began.
They have only scored six goals in nine games and that should be a concern ahead of the AFC Leopards match.
Probable XI for Posra Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Ngotho, Wanyanga, Mwema, Mbugi, Dwanga, Odero, Likono, Oalo, Okare.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards know that a win will help them close the gap with the leading pack and thus are expected to unleash relentless attacks against Posta Rangers in search of the three points.
Striker Rupia also knows a goal or two will take his tally close to Kapaito, whose Sharks will also face Nairobi City Stars in another league match on Saturday.
For Posta Rangers, a win will help them break the record that has seen them collect just one victory in nine games. Omollo will also be keen to see his defenders remain as firm against Ingwe as they have been against the previous opponents.
Last season, Posta Rangers beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in the first round fixture before the second round meeting was cancelled after the league was prematurely ended owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In their last five meetings, Ingwe have managed three wins, with one ending in a draw and Posta winning one.
AFC Leopards are currently placed fourth on the 18-team league table with 15 points from seven, while Posta Rangers are 11th with 10 points from nine outings.