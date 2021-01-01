AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to get a win and close the gap between them and the leading pack when they host the Sugar Millers

AFC Leopards will be seeking to close the gap between them and the leading pack when they face Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

The Kenyan top-flight returned to action on Friday after a 52-day break was occasioned by rising numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then Kariobangi Sharks beat visiting Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in the first resumption fixture at Utalii grounds.

League action will continue on Saturday and it is a chance for Ingwe to continue with their hunt for the league title which they last won 22 years ago when they host the Sugar Millers at Ruaraka grounds.

Game AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar Date Saturday, May 15, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will have all their players fit and available to play, the same as their coach Patrick Aussems, who confirmed he will arrive in time for the first match.

Aussems had left in March when the Premier League was postponed but the Belgian confirmed on Friday that he was on his way back to join his players ahead of the clash against the Sugar Millers.

In a recent interview, midfielder Eugene Mukangula said he believes the 2020/21 season is AFC Leopards' chance to end their 22-year drought and win the crown.

“But we are confident the coach [Patrick Auseems] will come with a strategy to help us get positive results. The fixture [vs Nzoia Sugar] will definitely be tight but we are going to give our best,” the former Thika United star said.

“Of course, we will not start from where we were in terms of match and physical fitness, but it will eventually happen when we start to play.

“As players, we are prepared to give our best because as a team, we feel this is a massive opportunity for us to get the league title. This is our time.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Nzoia Sugar squad Goalkeepers Humphrey Katasi, Benson Mangala. Defenders Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, Godfrey Wamalwa. Midfielders Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, Collins Wakhungu. Forwards David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.

Nzoia Sugar head coach Ibrahim Shikanda is confident they have what it takes to get a win against AFC Leopards.

The Sugar Millers tactician has told Goal their focus is to attain the targets they set for the season. That includes winning away matches especially against the top sides in the tier.

“We know it will not be an easy game, we have trained for a few days after the long break but my players are looking ready to get the result away against AFC Leopards,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We have to reach the targets we set for the season, so our main aim is to win, and we are ready to go there and get a positive result.”

Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Mwale, Wanjala, Wandera, Wekesa, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.