AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be seeking to close the gap between them and the leading pack when they face Nzoia Sugar in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.
The Kenyan top-flight returned to action on Friday after a 52-day break was occasioned by rising numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then Kariobangi Sharks beat visiting Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in the first resumption fixture at Utalii grounds.
League action will continue on Saturday and it is a chance for Ingwe to continue with their hunt for the league title which they last won 22 years ago when they host the Sugar Millers at Ruaraka grounds.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar
|Date
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe will have all their players fit and available to play, the same as their coach Patrick Aussems, who confirmed he will arrive in time for the first match.
Aussems had left in March when the Premier League was postponed but the Belgian confirmed on Friday that he was on his way back to join his players ahead of the clash against the Sugar Millers.
In a recent interview, midfielder Eugene Mukangula said he believes the 2020/21 season is AFC Leopards' chance to end their 22-year drought and win the crown.
“But we are confident the coach [Patrick Auseems] will come with a strategy to help us get positive results. The fixture [vs Nzoia Sugar] will definitely be tight but we are going to give our best,” the former Thika United star said.
“Of course, we will not start from where we were in terms of match and physical fitness, but it will eventually happen when we start to play.
“As players, we are prepared to give our best because as a team, we feel this is a massive opportunity for us to get the league title. This is our time.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Humphrey Katasi, Benson Mangala.
|Defenders
|Caleb Alubale, Randy Bakari, Dennis Wanjala, Hillary Minishi, Vincent Ngesa, Austin Ochieng, Edwin Wafula, Godfrey Wamalwa.
|Midfielders
|Kevin Simiyu, Peter Gin, Dennis Nandwa, Edgar Nzano, Faustine Riziki, Benjamin Muchuma, Collins Wakhungu.
|Forwards
|David Chesoli, John Khanda, Brian Yakhama, Patrick Kwitonda, and Patrick Otieno.
Nzoia Sugar head coach Ibrahim Shikanda is confident they have what it takes to get a win against AFC Leopards.
The Sugar Millers tactician has told Goal their focus is to attain the targets they set for the season. That includes winning away matches especially against the top sides in the tier.
“We know it will not be an easy game, we have trained for a few days after the long break but my players are looking ready to get the result away against AFC Leopards,” Shikanda told Goal.
“We have to reach the targets we set for the season, so our main aim is to win, and we are ready to go there and get a positive result.”
Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Katasi, Mwale, Wanjala, Wandera, Wekesa, Baraza, Kibande, Juma, Simiyu, Kapchanga, Felicien.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards know that a win will help them close the gap with the leading pack and thus are expected to unleash relentless attacks against Posta Rangers in search of the three points.
With Sharks registering victory against Homeboyz on Friday, it means Ingwe dropped from their third spot on the log to fourth with 29 points from 14 matches while Nzoia are placed 13th on the 18-team table with 16 points from 15 matches.
Ingwe will thus need to win the match so as to keep a close check with the three sides ahead of them including Tusker, who are topping the log with 33 points from 15 matches and will also be in action against KCB on Saturday.
In the last five matches between the two sides, AFC Leopards have only managed a single win, losing one and the other three ending in draws.
Last season, AFC Leopards won the first meeting 2-0 away before the two sides battled to a 2-2 draw in the second round fixture while in the previous season, they drew 1-1 in Nairobi but Nzoia won 2-0 at home.
While AFC Leopards won their last league match against Nairobi City Stars 1-0 before the top-flight was abruptly halted, Nzoia played out to a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.