AFC Leopards vs Mathare United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe have another chance to move top of the 18-team table when they host the struggling 'Slum Boys' at Utalii grounds

AFC Leopards have another chance to go joint top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on struggling Mathare United at Utalii grounds on Thursday.

Ingwe could have moved level on points with the then-table-toppers Tusker on Saturday but they fluffed the opportunity after battling to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers at Ruraraka grounds.

While AFC Leopards missed the chance, third-placed KCB took full advantage of the situation to beat visiting Bandari 3-0 and move top and thus dislodging Tusker to second, who had been held to a 1-1 draw by Wazito FC.

However, Ingwe, who are sitting third, have got another clear chance to go joint top on 36 points with the Bankers if they manage a win against the struggling Mathare side, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the 18-team table after managing only eight points from 17 matches.

Game AFC Leopards vs Mathare United Date Thursday, May 27, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems will miss the services of captain Isaac Kipyegon, who was red-carded at the start of the season during their frustrating draw against Rangers.

In his absence, the Belgian tactician could prefer the experienced Collins Shivachi to start alongside Robinson Kamura but the remaining starting XI is likely to stay the same with goalkeeper John Oyemba leading the line from the back.

Despite their big chance to move top (yet again), Aussems has already downplayed the issue insisting his target is to win all the remaining matches in the league and not to look at where they are in the table.

“We don’t have to look at the log to be satisfied, we only need to win our matches and that is our focus,” Aussems told Goal ahead of the match.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Mathare United squad Goalkeepers Job Ochieng', David Okello Defenders Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, David Ochieng', Norman Ogolla, Martin Werunga, Dennis Ochieng', Kennedy Ochieng'. Midfielders Cersidy Okeyo, Chris Oduor, Daniel Otieno, James Kinyanjui, Khalid Jumaan, Danson Kago. Forwards John Mwangi, Dani Lual, Alphonse Ndonye, Klinsman Omulanga.

After managing a vital point away to Nzoia Sugar, coach Frank Ouna has now called on Mathare United to not take the foot off the pedal, and go all out for the win against Ingwe.

“We are in a position where we cannot afford to drop any more points,” coach Ouna said, “The fact that we are going up against a team fighting on the opposite end to us should not deter us but rather push us towards getting a monumental result that can be the basis of our rise.

“So let’s maintain with the spirit that was on display in Bungoma and work towards the win tomorrow [Thursday].”

The game against Ingwe will mark 10 days since the former Gor Mahia assistant coach took over as the head coach of the ‘Slum Boys’ following the exit of Salim Ali.

Probable XI for Mathare United: Job Ochieng, Ongori, Ogutu, Cheche, Ochieng, Okeyo, Ndonye, Tyson Otieno, Kinyanjui, Kago, Omulanga.