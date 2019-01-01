AFC Leopards vs Mathare United season's toughest tie - Juma

Ingwe host the Slum Boys who have not been on the pitch since their November 29 match against Chemelil Sugar

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma has claimed their match against is going to be the toughest of the season.

Ingwe will host the Slum Boys at Mumias Sports Complex and Juma has pointed out the difficulties they might face during rescheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

The match was postponed because the two sides had players in the Kenyan national team, who were participating in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

“We have respect for Mathare United because this is going to be one of the toughest matches of the season. Remember we failed to beat them last season on two occasions but I blame a lot of struggles we had then for the two losses,” Juma told Goal.

“They have got good players who can play a beautiful game but that will not stop us from targetting a win this match.”

With Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba and Ismailia Diarra all missing, Juma believes AFC Leopards have players who can fill those vacancies without any difficulty.

The foreign players left Ingwe because the club had not paid their salaries for several months.

“We are not happy to lose them because they were good players and were very important in those few moments, we had them here. [Tresor] Ndikumana scored three goals for us and was pivotal in the midfield while [Soter] Kayumba was also outstanding but we have to move on as everything will not stop because they have left,” explained Juma.

“We have the players to fill those voids and I feel those who will be drafted in will try as much as possible to help the team.”

AFC Leopards claimed a 0-0 draw against during their last league action at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.