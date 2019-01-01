AFC Leopards vs Kisumu All-Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will host the promoted side hoping to bounce back to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Bandari FC in their previous fixture

This is the very first time AFC are meeting with Kisumu All-Stars in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

After a bright start into the season, AFC Leopards’ run has been hampered by the previous 4-1 defeat against rivals in the Mashemeji Derby and the 2-2 draw against FC in Mombasa during the mid-week encounter.

Kisumu All-Stars have so far registered two consecutive wins after posting poor results during the season's start after their promotion to the top-flight.

Game AFC Leopards vs Kisumu All-Stars Date Sunday, November 24 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili, Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi. Midfielders Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were. Forwards Ismaila Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.

With Robert Mudenyu fully fit, AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo will not be worried much about his defensive line. The only worry for the Rwandan coach is the absence of utility player Collins Shichenje who got injured during their match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani.

Jaffery Owiti could also miss the fixture after he was stretchered off during their match against Bandari FC in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Ismaila Diarra, who was initially sidelined by an injury, is set to miss altogether after he reportedly requested to be released by the club due to issues arising from unpaid salaries.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Benjamin, Sikhayi, Munene, Mudenyu, Sean, Tsuma, Ndikumana, Mukhekhe, Makwata, Isuza, Oburu.

Position Kisumu All-Stars squad Goalkeepers Geoffrey Were, Anthony Obonyo. Defenders Calvin Wekesa, Seth Oyugi, Bobby Kwaka, Arthur Ochung, Charles Bruno, Walter Omondi, Jacob Ombija. Midfielders Otenda Willis, Martin Oduor, John Owira, Mark Kwasira, Maxwell Onyango, Steve Otieno, Martin Okumu. Forwards Kemboi Wesly, Michael Owino, Otieno Erick.

Coach Henry Omino has no major injury worries and will be preparing to face Ingwe with a strong side which helped them record back-to-back wins against Wazito FC and , respectively.

Probable XI for Kisumu All-Stars: Wekesa, Oyugi, Kwaka, Ochung, Otenda, Oduor, Owira, Kemboi, Onyango, Owino, Otieno.