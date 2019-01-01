AFC Leopards vs Kisumu All-Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This is the very first time AFC Leopards are meeting with Kisumu All-Stars in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).
After a bright start into the season, AFC Leopards’ run has been hampered by the previous 4-1 defeat against rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby and the 2-2 draw against Bandari FC in Mombasa during the mid-week encounter.
Kisumu All-Stars have so far registered two consecutive wins after posting poor results during the season's start after their promotion to the top-flight.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Kisumu All-Stars
|Date
|Sunday, November 24
|Time
|15:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili,
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi.
|Midfielders
|Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were.
|Forwards
|Ismaila Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.
With Robert Mudenyu fully fit, AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo will not be worried much about his defensive line. The only worry for the Rwandan coach is the absence of utility player Collins Shichenje who got injured during their match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani.
Jaffery Owiti could also miss the fixture after he was stretchered off during their match against Bandari FC in Mombasa on Wednesday.
Ismaila Diarra, who was initially sidelined by an injury, is set to miss altogether after he reportedly requested to be released by the club due to issues arising from unpaid salaries.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Benjamin, Sikhayi, Munene, Mudenyu, Sean, Tsuma, Ndikumana, Mukhekhe, Makwata, Isuza, Oburu.
|Position
|Kisumu All-Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Geoffrey Were, Anthony Obonyo.
|Defenders
|Calvin Wekesa, Seth Oyugi, Bobby Kwaka, Arthur Ochung, Charles Bruno, Walter Omondi, Jacob Ombija.
|Midfielders
|Otenda Willis, Martin Oduor, John Owira, Mark Kwasira, Maxwell Onyango, Steve Otieno, Martin Okumu.
|Forwards
|Kemboi Wesly, Michael Owino, Otieno Erick.
Coach Henry Omino has no major injury worries and will be preparing to face Ingwe with a strong side which helped them record back-to-back wins against Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks, respectively.
Probable XI for Kisumu All-Stars: Wekesa, Oyugi, Kwaka, Ochung, Otenda, Oduor, Owira, Kemboi, Onyango, Owino, Otieno.
Match Preview
With the fixture representing the first meeting between the two sides, perhaps all eyes will be on Ingwe to see how they will perform against the resurgent newbies.
AFC Leopards have only lost two games; the opener against Kakamega Homeboyz where they went down 1-0 and a 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Gor Mahia on November 10.
They have registered wins against Wazito FC (1-0) and Chemelil Sugar (4-0). Their last victory came against Sofapaka at Narok County Stadium where John Makwatta struck twice to hand them a 2-1 win on October 27.
For Kisumu All-Stars, they opened the season with a 2-0 defeat to Ulinzi Stars at home before drawing KCB 0-0 in their second top-flight game.
Two consecutive losses followed against Nzoia Sugar where they were defeated 2-0 on September 21 and September 28's 2-1 loss to local rivals Western Stima.
The month of October proved to be tough for Omino's charges when Posta Rangers downed them 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium before another 2-1 loss against Mathare United at home, Moi Stadium, Kisumu.
They started the month of November on a positive note when they recorded a 1-1 draw against struggling Chemelil Sugar. That was followed by two consecutive wins against Kariobangi Sharks (1-0) and Wazito (2-0) on November 9 and 20, respectively.
AFC Leopards operations manager Tom Juma has affirmed they will not underrate their visitors even though they have had good preparations.
“We respect [Kisumu All-Stars] but on Sunday we are going for nothing less than a win,” Juma told Goal on Saturday.
“It is going to be a difficult game because we understand All-Stars are in a good form, but we are better than Wazito and Kariobangi [Sharks]. The preparations have been good and I believe the players will deliver.”
Juma believes their below-par performance against Bandari will not affect the team as they prepare for the Machakos encounter against Otenga.
“Our game [against Bandari] is past tense and our focus is on All-Stars, it is a different game with a different approach. It is a must-win game for us and I believe we will be smiling after 90 minutes,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Omino has said his players are ready to tackle their KPL rivals even though they will be playing away from their home supporters.
“My players are equal to the task, we are going for nothing less than maximum points,” Omino told Goal. “Yes, [AFC] Leopards are in great shape but we are prepared to go there and get a win.
“The six points we have collected against Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito are enough motivation for the team. I had good times against Leopards while at Western Stima, and I want to continue on Sunday.”
The experienced coach added he has a plan to stop AFC Leopards' approach to the game.
“On most occasions, [Leopards] tend to go for early goals and we have to avoid that from happening. We also have to take our chances, if we manage to do so we will win,” Omino concluded.