AFC Leopards vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and also put a break on the Bankers’ fine start to the 2020-21 season

AFC will be hoping to end ’s fine start to the season when the two sides face off in an FKF Premier League contest on Sunday.

The Bankers under coach Zedekiah Otieno have played six games and won all of them, and remain the only unbeaten side in the 18-team league after beat 4-3 to end their 100 percent record on Saturday.

Ingwe have lost the previous two games against and Wazito FC, and losing a third consecutive game would spell doom on their ambition to win the league title they last lifted 23 years ago.

Game AFC Leopards vs KCB Date Sunday, January 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Coach Anthony Kimani is expected to have a fully fit squad to face the Bankers for their sixth game of the season as they hope to win and forget the last two disastrous performances.

Kimani has warned his players not to underrate their opponents and further urged them to return to winning ways.

“We must respond quickly and we can only show our response against KCB,” Kimani told Goal on Saturday. “We cannot afford to lose more points, we have to win our matches and build on a consistency run.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, Victor Omondi.

Otieno has enjoyed an almost injury-free squad since the season started and the former assistant coach is expected to maintain his starting line-up against Kimani’s side.

Striker Derrick Otanga – who has been good for the Bankers – will certainly lead the goal-hunting mission.

Probable XI for KCB: Ochuka, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.