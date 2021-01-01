AFC Leopards vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be hoping to end KCB’s fine start to the season when the two sides face off in an FKF Premier League contest on Sunday.
The Bankers under coach Zedekiah Otieno have played six games and won all of them, and remain the only unbeaten side in the 18-team league after Tusker beat Kariobangi Sharks 4-3 to end their 100 percent record on Saturday.
Ingwe have lost the previous two games against Western Stima and Wazito FC, and losing a third consecutive game would spell doom on their ambition to win the league title they last lifted 23 years ago.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs KCB
|Date
|Sunday, January 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Coach Anthony Kimani is expected to have a fully fit squad to face the Bankers for their sixth game of the season as they hope to win and forget the last two disastrous performances.
Kimani has warned his players not to underrate their opponents and further urged them to return to winning ways.
“We must respond quickly and we can only show our response against KCB,” Kimani told Goal on Saturday. “We cannot afford to lose more points, we have to win our matches and build on a consistency run.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Kipyegon, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, Daniel Odiwuor.
|Defenders
|Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, Victor Omondi.
Otieno has enjoyed an almost injury-free squad since the season started and the former Gor Mahia assistant coach is expected to maintain his starting line-up against Kimani’s side.
Striker Derrick Otanga – who has been good for the Bankers – will certainly lead the goal-hunting mission.
Probable XI for KCB: Ochuka, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards managed a 2-1 win over Tusker in their season opener and followed it up with a 2-0 win over promoted side Bidco United.
In the third game, Ingwe picked up a 3-1 win against Sofapaka before they were defeated 2-0 by Western Stima and later went down to Wazito FC after a clinically taken free-kick by Kevin Kimani.
The contract renewals by captain Robinson Kamura, defender Yusuf Mainge and forward Jaffery Owiti should be good news for Ingwe ahead of the Sunday encounter.
On the other hand, KCB played and saw off Posta Rangers, Nairobi City Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, Bandari, Wazito, and Bidco United but it is the AFC Leopards challenge that is expected to be their toughest so far this season.
Ahead of the game, AFC Leopards’ Kamura said they are motivated enough to face KCB, who have been strong in all the departments.
“We are planning to win and our fans should know just that. The losses have come yes, but the coaches have dealt with every aspect from character to morale and we have had the right training session,” the centre-back told reporters.
“Every player should know this is going to be a big game because they have not lost a single one and have conceded just one goal against Bandari.”
Last season, the first round fixture ended in a 0-0 draw before their second meeting was cancelled when the top-flight was prematurely ended by the FKF owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
But in the previous four matches between the two teams, AFC Leopards have managed two wins with KCB also winning two.