AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will seal a double over struggling Sharks if they manage to secure a win in the fixture at Thika Stadium on Wednesday

AFC Leopards will come up against Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

Ingwe have no chance to win the Caf Champions League ticket after a recent poor run of results saw them lose two vital matches against struggling sides Posta Rangers and Mathare United.

The highest they can finish on the 18-team table by the time of the FKF deadline on June 30 is second, but they can still make it to continental football next season as they are in the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they will face rivals Gor Mahia at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

The winner of the domestic cup will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

Game AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has stated they are not thinking about the title, stressing their main objective is to concentrate on the matches at hand.

"The quality of the FKF Premier League is very good and I am happy with how our players are playing and the amount of work they put in during matches," Aussems said.

"We cannot think about the title now, we just go one game at a time and see what the season holds. I am really impressed with the quality of our performances. We created the chances and took them. Now we have to look into Wednesday again and hope to go on in this way."

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, and Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.

Sharks are in a very poor run of results which has seen them lose their last four matches in the top-flight.

After losing to Gor Mahia 2-0, they suffered a similar defeat against Wazito FC, lost 1-0 against Tusker before being hammered 4-1 by Bandari in Mombasa last weekend.

Probable XI for Sharks: Bwire, Chol, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.