AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will come up against Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.
Ingwe have no chance to win the Caf Champions League ticket after a recent poor run of results saw them lose two vital matches against struggling sides Posta Rangers and Mathare United.
The highest they can finish on the 18-team table by the time of the FKF deadline on June 30 is second, but they can still make it to continental football next season as they are in the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they will face rivals Gor Mahia at Utalii grounds on Sunday.
The winner of the domestic cup will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks
|Date
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has stated they are not thinking about the title, stressing their main objective is to concentrate on the matches at hand.
"The quality of the FKF Premier League is very good and I am happy with how our players are playing and the amount of work they put in during matches," Aussems said.
"We cannot think about the title now, we just go one game at a time and see what the season holds. I am really impressed with the quality of our performances. We created the chances and took them. Now we have to look into Wednesday again and hope to go on in this way."
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, and Brandon Obiero.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi.
|Forwards
|Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.
Sharks are in a very poor run of results which has seen them lose their last four matches in the top-flight.
After losing to Gor Mahia 2-0, they suffered a similar defeat against Wazito FC, lost 1-0 against Tusker before being hammered 4-1 by Bandari in Mombasa last weekend.
Probable XI for Sharks: Bwire, Chol, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.
Match Preview
While AFC Leopards beat Wazito FC 2-1 in their last fixture, Sharks suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Bandari and it was their fourth straight defeat in the top-flight.
Ingwe will be looking to seal a double over Sharks as they won the first meeting 2-0 but in the 2019 season, the two teams shared points as they drew 1-1 in the first meeting before a 0-0 draw in the second.
In the 2018 season, Sharks secured a 3-1 win against Ingwe in the first meeting before they drew 1-1 in the second round fixture while in 2018, they drew 1-1 in the first meeting before Sharks turned on the screw to win the return match 3-1.
While AFC are third on the table with 40 points from 21 matches, Sharks have dropped to the seventh position with 31 points from 21 matches.