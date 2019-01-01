AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Neither of the two teams registered a win from their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) opening matches.
AFC Leopards suffered a 1-0 defeat away to bogey side Kakamega Homeboyz while Kariobangi Sharks dropped points at home against Western Stima in a 2-2 draw for the first time.
The two teams are in a desperate situation of getting maximum points to revive their hopes of challenging for the title this season.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks
|Date
|Sunday, September 15
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|Sharks Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Sharks Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Isaac Kipyegon, Soter Kayumba, Robert Mudenyu, Dennis Shikayi, Christopher Orochum
|Midfielders
|Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, Whyvonne Isuza, Austin Ochieng, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula
|Forwards
|Ismailia Diarra, Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu, Hansel Ochieng, Paul Were
Ingwe will still miss the services of defender Robinson Kamura who is injured meaning Robert Mudenyu will maintain his position at the back.
Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is expected to start after rejoining the 13-time league champions who are desperate for three points on Sunday.
Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has warned teams in the KPL to prepare for a tough ride after getting their transfer targets from the just concluded window.
Shikanda now insists the five new players, who joined on transfer deadline day, have re-ignited the team’s dream of ending their long wait of winning the KPL title, which they last lifted in 1998.
“Our season is starting off against Kariobangi Sharks and you better mark the date,” Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.
“We lost the opener against Homeboyz but at the time the team was not well prepared. We had issues trying to sign new players and the coach was yet to get his best squad for the season.
“I am happy we finally signed four players at the end of the transfer day and the coach is also happy working with the new players.
"You will now see a very different AFC Leopards because everyone is committed to getting a good result.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kayumba, Mudenyu, Ndikumana, Habamahoro, Isuza, Marita, Were and Diarra.
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, John Oyemba
|Defenders
|Samuel Olwande, Peter Kyata, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Eric Juma, Geoffrey Bodo, Bonface Opiyo
|Midfielders
|Sven Yidah, Patilah Omotto, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa
|Forwards
|Sydney Lokale, Eric Kapaito, James Mazembe
Coach William Muluya is aiming at getting maximum points against AFC Leopards.
Most of the players are available and he will be aiming at bouncing back from the 2-2 draw against the Powermen.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Olwande, Juma, Bodo, Kyata, Yidah, Omotto, Abuya, Mwendwa, Kapaito, and Lokale.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards have never beaten Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), they have lost twice and drawn four times in the last six meetings.
Edward Seda will be facing his former side for the first time since his decision to hang his boots owing to a nagging knee injury. However, it will be on a different capacity; as a member of Sharks’ technical bench.
Ingwe lost their opening game in the league against Homeboyz by a solitary goal while Sharks drew at home against Western Stima.
Isuza has scored three times against Sharks, same as George Abege (who left the latter for Ghana's Asante Kotoko) and the former will be aiming to continue with his fine form in front of goal.
Isuza who will captain Ingwe in the absence of defender Karuma and has admitted they cannot afford to lose against Sharks.
“It has been tough against them [Sharks] we know we have not had a good record against them but we want to change it on Sunday,” Isuza told Goal.
“We cannot afford to lose two games in a row, we aim to bounce back from the defeat we suffered against Homeboyz.”
Sharks custodian Oyemba says the past record has nothing to do with this weekend's game.
“We have a good record against AFC Leopards but we know records do not count when you get to the pitch,” Oyemba told Goal.
“What matters is we should play according to the coach’s instructions and give our very best. We have to fight for each and every minute of the play.”