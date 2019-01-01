AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The two sides failed to win their opening matches and will fight to revive the season in their match set for Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

Neither of the two teams registered a win from their Kenyan Premier League ( ) opening matches.

AFC suffered a 1-0 defeat away to bogey side Kakamega while dropped points at home against in a 2-2 draw for the first time.

The two teams are in a desperate situation of getting maximum points to revive their hopes of challenging for the title this season.

Game AFC Leopards vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Sunday, September 15 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None Sharks Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE Sharks Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade Defenders Collins Shivachi, Isaac Kipyegon, Soter Kayumba, Robert Mudenyu, Dennis Shikayi, Christopher Orochum Midfielders Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahoro, Whyvonne Isuza, Austin Ochieng, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula Forwards Ismailia Diarra, Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu, Hansel Ochieng, Paul Were

Ingwe will still miss the services of defender Robinson Kamura who is injured meaning Robert Mudenyu will maintain his position at the back.

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is expected to start after rejoining the 13-time league champions who are desperate for three points on Sunday.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has warned teams in the KPL to prepare for a tough ride after getting their transfer targets from the just concluded window.

Shikanda now insists the five new players, who joined on transfer deadline day, have re-ignited the team’s dream of ending their long wait of winning the KPL title, which they last lifted in 1998.

“Our season is starting off against Kariobangi Sharks and you better mark the date,” Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.

“We lost the opener against Homeboyz but at the time the team was not well prepared. We had issues trying to sign new players and the coach was yet to get his best squad for the season.

“I am happy we finally signed four players at the end of the transfer day and the coach is also happy working with the new players.

"You will now see a very different AFC Leopards because everyone is committed to getting a good result.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kayumba, Mudenyu, Ndikumana, Habamahoro, Isuza, Marita, Were and Diarra.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, John Oyemba Defenders Samuel Olwande, Peter Kyata, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Eric Juma, Geoffrey Bodo, Bonface Opiyo Midfielders Sven Yidah, Patilah Omotto, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa Forwards Sydney Lokale, Eric Kapaito, James Mazembe

Coach William Muluya is aiming at getting maximum points against AFC Leopards.

Most of the players are available and he will be aiming at bouncing back from the 2-2 draw against the Powermen.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Olwande, Juma, Bodo, Kyata, Yidah, Omotto, Abuya, Mwendwa, Kapaito, and Lokale.