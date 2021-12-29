AFC Leopards vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will face a huge test when they travel to face AFC Leopards in a crucial fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bernard Mwalala-led side are enjoying a good season as they have won their last two matches – 2-1 against former champions Gor Mahia and 1-0 against reigning champions Tusker – and they will be keen to make it three wins out of three against Ingwe.

For Ingwe, they will be seeking their third win in the top-flight this season and also end a run of two matches without a win, as they have drawn their last two – 1-1 against promoted side Vihiga United and 1-1 against FC Talanta.

Game AFC Leopards vs Kakamega Homeboyz Date Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE either.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince

Ingwe head coach Patrick Aussems will be optimistic about getting maximum points against the high-riding Homeboyz side in front of their fans.

The 13-time champions are struggling to win matches this campaign, as they have managed two wins from the 10 played so far. They have drawn three and lost five.

“We have to believe in what we are doing in training and make sure we implement the same during match days, and our focus now is to start winning matches especially when playing at home,” Aussems told GOAL ahead of the game.

“We know Homeboyz are riding high this season but we must strive to get past them, we must work out on a way to carry maximum points, and it will definitely be an interesting fixture.”

Probable XI: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi.

Position Kakamega Homeboyz Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma, Elix Onyun. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye, Yema Mwana, Brian Eshihanda, Moses Mudavadi, Stephen Opoku. Forwards David Okoth, Sunday Mutuku, Robert Arrot, Christopher Masinza, Michael Karamor.

Homeboyz will be keen to continue their unbeaten run when they come up against Ingwe.

The Kakamega-based outfit are the only side yet to lose a match in the top-flight after 10 matches, as they have won seven and drawn three.

Coach Mwalala is confident of getting a positive result in their last match of the year, insisting they will take it a game at a time.

“We don’t want to talk about the title yet, it is too early to start thinking we have won the trophy, we still have several matches to play ahead of us and we need to stay focused,” Mwalala told GOAL.

“We know we are yet to lose a match and it always puts my players under pressure, because every team facing us is working on ways to end the run but we want to take it a game at a time.

“We know AFC Leopards are a very unpredictable side, they have not had a good season but are always a tricky side to come up against, and we must not underrate them.”

Probable XI: Oputi, Odhiambo, Ambunya, Odiwour, Eshihanda, Mutuku, Bhai, Opoku, Okoth, Mudavadi, Yema Mwana.