AFC Leopards vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will face a huge test when they travel to face AFC Leopards in a crucial fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday.
The Bernard Mwalala-led side are enjoying a good season as they have won their last two matches – 2-1 against former champions Gor Mahia and 1-0 against reigning champions Tusker – and they will be keen to make it three wins out of three against Ingwe.
For Ingwe, they will be seeking their third win in the top-flight this season and also end a run of two matches without a win, as they have drawn their last two – 1-1 against promoted side Vihiga United and 1-1 against FC Talanta.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Kakamega Homeboyz
|Date
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE either.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa
|Midfielders
|Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe
|Forwards
|Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince
Ingwe head coach Patrick Aussems will be optimistic about getting maximum points against the high-riding Homeboyz side in front of their fans.
The 13-time champions are struggling to win matches this campaign, as they have managed two wins from the 10 played so far. They have drawn three and lost five.
“We have to believe in what we are doing in training and make sure we implement the same during match days, and our focus now is to start winning matches especially when playing at home,” Aussems told GOAL ahead of the game.
“We know Homeboyz are riding high this season but we must strive to get past them, we must work out on a way to carry maximum points, and it will definitely be an interesting fixture.”
Probable XI: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Oluoch, Odhiambo, Musamali, Thiong'o, Mukangula, Nabwire, Wanyama, Olaniyi.
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, David Juma, Elix Onyun.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye, Yema Mwana, Brian Eshihanda, Moses Mudavadi, Stephen Opoku.
|Forwards
|David Okoth, Sunday Mutuku, Robert Arrot, Christopher Masinza, Michael Karamor.
Homeboyz will be keen to continue their unbeaten run when they come up against Ingwe.
The Kakamega-based outfit are the only side yet to lose a match in the top-flight after 10 matches, as they have won seven and drawn three.
Coach Mwalala is confident of getting a positive result in their last match of the year, insisting they will take it a game at a time.
“We don’t want to talk about the title yet, it is too early to start thinking we have won the trophy, we still have several matches to play ahead of us and we need to stay focused,” Mwalala told GOAL.
“We know we are yet to lose a match and it always puts my players under pressure, because every team facing us is working on ways to end the run but we want to take it a game at a time.
“We know AFC Leopards are a very unpredictable side, they have not had a good season but are always a tricky side to come up against, and we must not underrate them.”
Probable XI: Oputi, Odhiambo, Ambunya, Odiwour, Eshihanda, Mutuku, Bhai, Opoku, Okoth, Mudavadi, Yema Mwana.
Match Preview
Last season, it was AFC Leopards who won the first round meeting as they registered a 2-1 result but Homeboyz recovered to win the second round meeting 3-2.
In the 2019 season, Homeboyz won the first round meeting 1-0 before the second round fixture was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country while in 2018, Homeboyz won the first meeting 3-0 before the second meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
While Homeboyz are topping the 18-team table with 24 points from 10 matches, AFC Leopards are placed 15th on the log with nine points from 10 outings.