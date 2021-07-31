AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The two Kenyan giants will face off in the Mashemeji derby with only the bragging rights at stake

AFC Leopards will face rivals Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

AFC and Gor are already out of the title race with Tusker and KCB the favourites, and will thus be fighting for bragging rights which come with the Mashemeji derby.

Game AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, July 31, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems will be seeking to win his first derby.

“We must focus and win the game because in recent weeks, our performance has not been pleasing,” Aussems told Goal. “We know it is a derby and we will do everything to come out winners.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who has already left the club after signing for Tanzanian giants Azam FC.

K’Ogalo interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is confident they will bounce back to winning ways against their rivals.

“We have not won in the last seven matches and that is not a good sign, we play well but are not using our chances,” Omollo told Goal.

“We are also conceding goals easily, we are not supposed to let in goals like that, we need to work on both striking and defending and I know we will have an improved game against AFC on Saturday.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Karim, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.