AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will face rivals Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Saturday.
AFC and Gor are already out of the title race with Tusker and KCB the favourites, and will thus be fighting for bragging rights which come with the Mashemeji derby.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems will be seeking to win his first derby.
“We must focus and win the game because in recent weeks, our performance has not been pleasing,” Aussems told Goal. “We know it is a derby and we will do everything to come out winners.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia will miss the services of midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who has already left the club after signing for Tanzanian giants Azam FC.
K’Ogalo interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is confident they will bounce back to winning ways against their rivals.
“We have not won in the last seven matches and that is not a good sign, we play well but are not using our chances,” Omollo told Goal.
“We are also conceding goals easily, we are not supposed to let in goals like that, we need to work on both striking and defending and I know we will have an improved game against AFC on Saturday.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Karim, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
This will be the third meeting between Ingwe and K’Ogalo in this campaign, the first coming in the top-flight last May where the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw.
The second meeting came in the FKF Shield Cup final, where Gor won 4-3 on penalties to pocket Ksh2million and a ticket for the Caf Confederation Cup.
Gor Mahia have dominated AFC in their last six matches, as they have managed five wins with only one match ending in a 0-0 draw.
In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia beat AFC 2-0 in the first meeting and won the second round fixture 2-0, while in 2019 it was another six points for K’Ogalo as they won 3-1 and 4-1 respecitvely.