AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to end their recent poor record against the Kenyan champions when they face off in the top clash on Sunday

AFC are keen on breaking their jinx in the Mashemeji Derby after failing to beat their rivals for the last four years.

For Gor Mahia, the bragging rights are at stake and they cannot afford to stumble away from home as they chase a fourth consecutive Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Game AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, March 8 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Clyde Senaji is out suspended for Ingwe after his red card against Sugar but they will welcome back Collins Shichenje, who has recovered from injury.

Coach Anthony Kimani is aware he has to try and help his charges get maximum points against the league champions.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards : Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kamura, Shichenje, Tsuma, Mousa, Odhiambo, Oburu, Owiti, Rupia.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa. Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano, Fredrick Onyango. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek. Midfielders Jackson Owusu, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Edwin Lavatsa.

K'Ogalo assistant captain Joash Onyango is making a return to the team after serving a two-match suspension following his straight red card against .

Coach Steven Polack is happy to have his defender back and told Goal: “Joash is fine, he is the same like the first day I was here, he is determined to get straight back into the team and I am impressed with him.

“[Joash] is a fighter and he is a joy to watch in training. I am checking my team before picking the squad for the derby but I don’t think Joash will miss out.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Onyango, Apudo, J.Onyango, Momanyi, G.Ochieng, Owusu, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango, Miheso.