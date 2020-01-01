AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards are keen on breaking their Gor Mahia jinx in the Mashemeji Derby after failing to beat their rivals for the last four years.
For Gor Mahia, the bragging rights are at stake and they cannot afford to stumble away from home as they chase a fourth consecutive Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, March 8
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
Clyde Senaji is out suspended for Ingwe after his red card against Chemelil Sugar but they will welcome back Collins Shichenje, who has recovered from injury.
Coach Anthony Kimani is aware he has to try and help his charges get maximum points against the league champions.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards : Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kamura, Shichenje, Tsuma, Mousa, Odhiambo, Oburu, Owiti, Rupia.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano, Fredrick Onyango.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek.
|Midfielders
|Jackson Owusu, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Edwin Lavatsa.
K'Ogalo assistant captain Joash Onyango is making a return to the team after serving a two-match suspension following his straight red card against Western Stima.
Coach Steven Polack is happy to have his defender back and told Goal: “Joash is fine, he is the same like the first day I was here, he is determined to get straight back into the team and I am impressed with him.
“[Joash] is a fighter and he is a joy to watch in training. I am checking my team before picking the squad for the derby but I don’t think Joash will miss out.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Onyango, Apudo, J.Onyango, Momanyi, G.Ochieng, Owusu, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango, Miheso.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards will be looking to record their first win against Gor Mahia since March 6, 2016, a 1-0 win thanks to Lamine Diallo’s lone strike.
In the last seven matches, Gor Mahia have scored 14 goals and conceded four.
Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over Ingwe , winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.
The Mashemeji Derby has recently turned into a Gor Mahia feast, given the fact AFC Leopards have not beaten their rivals since 2016. K’Ogalo have managed four consecutive wins against Ingwe in recent matches.
The Mashemeji clubs have ended up sharing the points five times in the last nine years. A 0-0 draw in March 2013 remains the only draw where goals were not scored, unlike the succeeding ties.
In the first meeting, Gor Mahia hammered Ingwe 4-1 with a brace from Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe and goals apiece via Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma, while Tresor Ndikumana scored Ingwe’s goal.
However, K’Ogalo will meet Ingwe without Yikpe this time, after he ditched the club to sign for Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) while Ndikumana will also not feature for AFC having left the club in the January transfer window.
Anthony Kimani states he is keen on getting a win on his first Mashemeji Derby assignment serving as Ingwe coach.
“It is an exciting challenge for me to help the team get past Gor Mahia in the derby,” Kimani told Goal. “[Gor] have been the best team in the last couple of years, and that is why they are the defending champions.
“It is a challenge for us to go past them and get a win,” he added. “When you play the best, you give everything to get a win, and we will also do the same to defeat them.”
His opposite number Polack says his charges are ready to win the derby once again.
“My team is fine, is in good shape, and very focused for the big game on Sunday," Polack told Goal.
“In football, I don’t know any coach or any player who is not ready to win in a derby, all the teams want to win but Gor Mahia wants to win more and they are determined to do it in great fashion.
“My players are mentally ready, I have talked to them as a group and also individually, and they are looking ready and sharp and to make our fans proud again.”
Gor Mahia are at the top of the 17-team league table with 51 points from 21 matches while Ingwe are sixth after collecting 40 points.