AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to end their recent poor record against the Kenyan champions when they face off in the top clash on Sunday

AFC Leopards are keen on breaking their Gor Mahia jinx in the Mashemeji Derby after failing to beat their rivals for the last four years.

For Gor Mahia, the bragging rights are at stake and they cannot afford to stumble away from home as they chase a fourth consecutive Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title.

Game AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia
Date Sunday, March 8
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Clyde Senaji is out suspended for Ingwe after his red card against Chemelil Sugar but they will welcome back Collins Shichenje, who has recovered from injury.

    Coach Anthony Kimani is aware he has to try and help his charges get maximum points against the league champions.

    Probable XI for AFC Leopards : Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kamura, Shichenje, Tsuma, Mousa, Odhiambo, Oburu, Owiti, Rupia.

     
    Position AFC Leopards squad
    Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
    Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
    Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
    Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
    Position Gor Mahia squad
    Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano, Fredrick Onyango.
    Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek.
    Midfielders Jackson Owusu, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna.
    Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Edwin Lavatsa.

    K'Ogalo assistant captain Joash Onyango is making a return to the team after serving a two-match suspension following his straight red card against Western Stima.

    Coach Steven Polack is happy to have his defender back and told Goal: “Joash is fine, he is the same like the first day I was here, he is determined to get straight back into the team and I am impressed with him.

    “[Joash] is a fighter and he is a joy to watch in training. I am checking my team before picking the squad for the derby but I don’t think Joash will miss out.”

    Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Onyango, Apudo, J.Onyango, Momanyi, G.Ochieng, Owusu, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango, Miheso.

    Match Preview

    AFC Leopards will be looking to record their first win against Gor Mahia since March 6, 2016, a 1-0 win thanks to Lamine Diallo’s lone strike.

    In the last seven matches, Gor Mahia have scored 14 goals and conceded four.

    Last season, the Kenyan champions completed a double over  Ingwe , winning the first match of the season 2-0 before handing them a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture on their way to clinching a record 18th league title.

    The Mashemeji Derby has recently turned into a Gor Mahia feast, given the fact AFC Leopards have not beaten their rivals since 2016.  K’Ogalo have managed four consecutive wins against  Ingwe  in recent matches.

    The Mashemeji clubs have ended up sharing the points five times in the last nine years. A 0-0 draw in March 2013 remains the only draw where goals were not scored, unlike the succeeding ties.

    In the first meeting, Gor Mahia hammered  Ingwe  4-1 with a brace from Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe and goals apiece via Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma, while Tresor Ndikumana scored Ingwe’s goal.

    However,  K’Ogalo  will meet  Ingwe without Yikpe this time, after he ditched the club to sign for Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) while Ndikumana will also not feature for AFC having left the club in the January transfer window.

    Anthony Kimani states he is keen on getting a win on his first Mashemeji Derby assignment serving as Ingwe coach.

    “It is an exciting challenge for me to help the team get past Gor Mahia in the derby,” Kimani told  Goal. “[Gor] have been the best team in the last couple of years, and that is why they are the defending champions.

    “It is a challenge for us to go past them and get a win,” he added. “When you play the best, you give everything to get a win, and we will also do the same to defeat them.”

    His opposite number Polack says his charges are ready to win the derby once again.

    “My team is fine, is in good shape, and very focused for the big game on Sunday," Polack told  Goal.

    “In football, I don’t know any coach or any player who is not ready to win in a derby, all the teams want to win but Gor Mahia wants to win more and they are determined to do it in great fashion.

    “My players are mentally ready, I have talked to them as a group and also individually, and they are looking ready and sharp and to make our fans proud again.”

    Gor Mahia are at the top of the 17-team league table with 51 points from 21 matches while  Ingwe are sixth after collecting 40 points.

