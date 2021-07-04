AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will renew their rivalry when they clash in the final of the FKF Shield Cup on Sunday.
The two sworn rivals will face off at Nyayo Stadium to fight for the remaining continental ticket after Tusker beat them to the Caf Champions League slot on Wednesday.
The Brewers were handed the berth after finishing at the top of the 18- team league table by the end of June 30, as directed by the Football Kenya Federation, with 46 points following their 4-1 win against Ulinzi Stars at Nakuru ASK Showground.
With the Confederation Cup ticket at stake, both teams will put up a fight to win the fixture, walk away with Ksh2million from the title sponsors, along with bragging rights over their rivals and the glory that comes with winning the domestic cup.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Wednesday, July 4, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KT24 TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems will be seeking his first trophy with the club.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia will miss the services of lead striker Tito Okello who is out after testing positive for Covid-19 but in his absence, they will rely on Burundian Jules Ulimwengu for goals.
K’Ogalo midfielder Kenneth Muguna has promised to do everything to help the reigning league champions win the trophy on Sunday.
“This [derby] is everything to me,” Muguna said. “I can’t imagine not having a hand on that trophy considering how we have come.
“On Sunday I will bring everything I got and I know my teammates too will be ready for the occasion. It will be a tough match but I am ready to die for this trophy."
On his part, captain Harun Shakava said: “A cup final is very tough…we are ready for it and we know what is at stake.
“We just hope we have a good day on Sunday and that is a win.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
The last time the two giants met in the final of the knockout competition was in 2013 when AFC Leopards emerged 1-0 winners at Nyayo Stadium.
It was former Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Opiyo who returned to haunt his old club, scoring in the 53rd minute to give Ingwe the win, which turned out to be their last title.
This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides in the domestic cup, the first meeting was in March 1970 when Benson Oballa’s goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Abaluhya in the semi-final before Gor lost to Nakuru All-Stars in the final.
In the nine meetings since then, Gor Mahia have won six encounters and lost only two, the only draw occurred in 1997 - a goalless draw before AFC Leopards knocked Gor out 3-2 on post-match penalties.
Ironically, Gor Mahia’s two defeats against AFC have all come in the finals - in 1991 and 2013, both of them by 1-0 scorelines - but Gor have won only one final, a 2-0 win to lift the 1987 edition (the match was played in February 1988).
Gor Mahia made it to this year's final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time while AFC Leopards also toiled to get past Division One side Equity Bank, whom they beat 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.