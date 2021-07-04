AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The two Kenyan giants will face off seeking to snatch the remaining ticket for continental football at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday

Kenyan giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will renew their rivalry when they clash in the final of the FKF Shield Cup on Sunday.

The two sworn rivals will face off at Nyayo Stadium to fight for the remaining continental ticket after Tusker beat them to the Caf Champions League slot on Wednesday.

The Brewers were handed the berth after finishing at the top of the 18- team league table by the end of June 30, as directed by the Football Kenya Federation, with 46 points following their 4-1 win against Ulinzi Stars at Nakuru ASK Showground.

With the Confederation Cup ticket at stake, both teams will put up a fight to win the fixture, walk away with Ksh2million from the title sponsors, along with bragging rights over their rivals and the glory that comes with winning the domestic cup.

Game Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards Date Wednesday, July 4, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems will be seeking his first trophy with the club.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of lead striker Tito Okello who is out after testing positive for Covid-19 but in his absence, they will rely on Burundian Jules Ulimwengu for goals.

K’Ogalo midfielder Kenneth Muguna has promised to do everything to help the reigning league champions win the trophy on Sunday.

“This [derby] is everything to me,” Muguna said. “I can’t imagine not having a hand on that trophy considering how we have come.

“On Sunday I will bring everything I got and I know my teammates too will be ready for the occasion. It will be a tough match but I am ready to die for this trophy."

On his part, captain Harun Shakava said: “A cup final is very tough…we are ready for it and we know what is at stake.

“We just hope we have a good day on Sunday and that is a win.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.