AFC Leopards vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Patrick Aussems' Ingwe will be keen to seal a double over the promoted side this season and move top of the 18-team table

AFC Leopards have another great chance to move top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Bidco United in a Premier League battle on Sunday.

The opportunity came about after KCB, whom they are tied with on 36 points at the summit of the 18-team table, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Sofapaka in a match played on Saturday, and a win for Ingwe will push them to 39 points, three ahead of the Bankers.

However, should AFC Leopards fail to beat Bidco, then third-placed Tusker, who will face Vihiga United also on Sunday, have the chance to move top as they will overtake both AFC Leopards and KCB to hit 39 points with a win.

Ingwe will be banking on their recent good run in the top-flight against the promoted side as they have managed two wins from three matches – beating both Nzoia Sugar and Mathare United 1-0 - and then suffering a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers, a result that denied them a chance to claim the top spot.

Game AFC Leopards vs Bidco United Date Sunday, May 30, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to be more ruthless in front of the goal if they are to achieve their dream of winning the league title this campaign.

The Belgian tactician has admitted he is not comfortable with the slim wins the team has been getting and wants them to be more effective in terms of finishing off the chances they create to help build on their goal difference as the title race hots up.

“I am happy with how we are playing because we are improving in each and every day, and we made a very good game against Mathare United last time out but we still have a lot of work to do moving forward,” Aussems said ahead of the match.

“We are not able to close down the game early despite making some good chances, we need a bit more efficiency in front of goal to ensure we close the game down early enough.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, Edwin Omwambani. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia is aware of the danger posed by Ingwe and has called on his charges to strive to get something from the game.

“It won’t be an easy game, because they [AFC] are keen to push for the title and they want to win every game, but I know my players are ready to give us a good result,” Akhulia told Goal ahead of the game.

“We don’t have to fear them, I have told my players what to do, we are in the league by merit and we also have our targets, they [AFC] also have their weaknesses and that is what I have told my players to bank on against them.”

Former Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru will lead Bidco United’s attack as they hunt for the points in the City.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.