AFC Leopards vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards have another great chance to move top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Bidco United in a Premier League battle on Sunday.
The opportunity came about after KCB, whom they are tied with on 36 points at the summit of the 18-team table, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Sofapaka in a match played on Saturday, and a win for Ingwe will push them to 39 points, three ahead of the Bankers.
However, should AFC Leopards fail to beat Bidco, then third-placed Tusker, who will face Vihiga United also on Sunday, have the chance to move top as they will overtake both AFC Leopards and KCB to hit 39 points with a win.
Ingwe will be banking on their recent good run in the top-flight against the promoted side as they have managed two wins from three matches – beating both Nzoia Sugar and Mathare United 1-0 - and then suffering a frustrating 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers, a result that denied them a chance to claim the top spot.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Bidco United
|Date
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has called on his players to be more ruthless in front of the goal if they are to achieve their dream of winning the league title this campaign.
The Belgian tactician has admitted he is not comfortable with the slim wins the team has been getting and wants them to be more effective in terms of finishing off the chances they create to help build on their goal difference as the title race hots up.
“I am happy with how we are playing because we are improving in each and every day, and we made a very good game against Mathare United last time out but we still have a lot of work to do moving forward,” Aussems said ahead of the match.
“We are not able to close down the game early despite making some good chances, we need a bit more efficiency in front of goal to ensure we close the game down early enough.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Bidco United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omar Adisa, Edwin Omwambani.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, David Orem.
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, Henry Omollo.
Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia is aware of the danger posed by Ingwe and has called on his charges to strive to get something from the game.
“It won’t be an easy game, because they [AFC] are keen to push for the title and they want to win every game, but I know my players are ready to give us a good result,” Akhulia told Goal ahead of the game.
“We don’t have to fear them, I have told my players what to do, we are in the league by merit and we also have our targets, they [AFC] also have their weaknesses and that is what I have told my players to bank on against them.”
Former Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru will lead Bidco United’s attack as they hunt for the points in the City.
Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.
Match Preview
Ingwe won the first round meeting 2-0 when the two sides faced off in the league for the first time in October and based on current form, they come into the fixture with more confidence, with Bidco having failed to win their last three games.
During the first-round battle, it was striker Elvis Rupia who demolished the promoted side after notching a double and both goals came in the second half.
While AFC Leopards have won two of their last three matches and drawn one, Bidco United have lost one and drawn one, with the other fixture against Zoo FC being cancelled.
Apart from seeking to avenge the first defeat, Bidco will also be keen to get maximum points and haul themselves from position 12 on the table where they have managed 19 points from 16 matches.