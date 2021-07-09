AFC Leopards vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Dockers will be looking to seal a double over Ingwe when the two sides face off in a top-flight fixture on Friday

AFC Leopards will return to action when they face Bandari FC in an FKF Premier League match on Friday.

Ingwe are coming into the game after missing out on a chance to return to continental football following their 4-1 penalty shootout defeat against rivals Gor Mahia in the final of the Shield Cup on Sunday.

With the Confederation Cup and Champions League tickets gone to Gor and Tusker respectively, AFC under Belgian coach Patrick Aussems will be playing to finish the season in a respectable position.

Game AFC Leopards vs Bandari Date Friday, July 9, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KT24 TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems must motivate his players to win the fixture.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.

Position Bandari squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano.

Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, William Wadri.

Bandari will be eyeing to return to winning ways after a run of two draws in the top-flight.

Coach Casa Mbungo has a full squad to pick from and has promised a win against their opponents.

“We know it will be difficult but we must get a win, and end our poor run,” Mbungo told Goal ahead of the game.

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Hassan, Namasaka, Zakayo, Wadri, Msagha.