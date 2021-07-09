AFC Leopards vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will return to action when they face Bandari FC in an FKF Premier League match on Friday.
Ingwe are coming into the game after missing out on a chance to return to continental football following their 4-1 penalty shootout defeat against rivals Gor Mahia in the final of the Shield Cup on Sunday.
With the Confederation Cup and Champions League tickets gone to Gor and Tusker respectively, AFC under Belgian coach Patrick Aussems will be playing to finish the season in a respectable position.
|Game
|AFC Leopards vs Bandari
|Date
|Friday, July 9, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KT24 TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe will have their full squad available for the fixture and coach Patrick Aussems must motivate his players to win the fixture.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Oyemba, Mainge, Senaji, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.
|Position
|Bandari squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano.
|Defenders
|Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, William Wadri.
Bandari will be eyeing to return to winning ways after a run of two draws in the top-flight.
Coach Casa Mbungo has a full squad to pick from and has promised a win against their opponents.
“We know it will be difficult but we must get a win, and end our poor run,” Mbungo told Goal ahead of the game.
Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Hassan, Namasaka, Zakayo, Wadri, Msagha.
Match Preview
While AFC Leopards lost 1-0 against Kariobangi Sharks in their last league assignment, Bandari drew 1-1 against Nairobi City Stars.
The Dockers will be targeting to seal a double over Ingwe as they won the first round meeting 2-1 while last season, they drew 2-2 in the first meeting before the second game was canceled owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the 2018 season, Bandari won the first meeting 4-1 before Ingwe recovered to beat them 2-1.
While AFC are third on the log with 40 points from 22 matches, Bandari are lying sixth with 33 points from 22 matches.