AFC Leopards vow to take action against Kakamega Homeboyz over Moses Chikati's contract

Rwandan goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye will be available for selection after Ingwe completed the paperwork for the former Rayon Sports custodian

A serious crisis is looming between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz over the ‘ownership’ of defender Moses Chikati.

Chikati allegedly pocketed sign-on fee from Ingwe after he agreed to join the side only to change his mind at the last minute.

AFC Leopards alleges that they had agreed with Chikati to move to Nairobi on a two-year deal after the expiry of his contract with Homebyz, that was set to run out on December 31.

The player, who allegedly pocketed Sh200,00 sign-on fee, then requested to travel back to Kakamega only for him to extend his stay after signing a new deal with Homeboyz.

But AFC Leopards have vowed to take action on Homeboyz with the club Secretary-General Oscar Igaida insisting the Chikatai is legally contracted to them.

“We did have a meeting with Chikati and signed him for a period of two years, effective January 1.

"He requested to go back to Kakamega to clear with his club-Homeboyz because his contract was ending on December 31. Apparently, we have seen slants that Chikati went back to Kakamega and renewed his contract with Homeboyz.

“As far as we are concerned, from January 1, Chikati should be or player, but if he’s not coming, then we shall take the necessary action to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against (Homeboyz) and any money that he has received from the club is refunded,” Igaida noted.

Meanwhile, Rwandan goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye will be available for selection after Ingwe completed the paperwork for the former Rayon Sports custodian. Ndayishimiye penned down a two-year deal with Marko Vasiljevic side.