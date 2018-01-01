Live Scores
AFC Leopards v Sofapaka match moved to Machakos

Goal Kenya.
AFC Leopards and Sofapaka fans will have to readjust their budgets after the Kenyan Premier League Limited moved the tie away from Nairobi.

The Saturday's fixture was scheduled for Kasarani Stadium but will now be staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

“Our Kenya Premier League round three match v Sofapaka FC has been moved to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos,” AFC Leopards confirmed the change of dates on a social media update.

Kick off time and date remains 4:15 pm and Saturday 22-12-2018 respectively.

Both teams lost their last games with Sofapaka falling 2-1 to Bandari while Ingwe bowed down 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz.

  

