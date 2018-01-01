AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz Team News: Whyvonne Isuza ruled out

The expected combat at the Bukhungu Stadium will also see the home team parade former Ingwe striker Allan Wanga

AFC Leopards midfielder Wyvonne Isuza will miss the derby against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Isuza, who has played a key role for Ingwe in recent years, will not make it to the starting eleven following a calf strain while Saad Musa will also miss the tie owing to a knee injury.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards will be seeking to get the better of Homeboyz for the first time in as many matches but keeper Gabriel Andika has warned Ingwe that they will fall. Andika moved to Kakamega last June after he found it hard breaking into Ingwe first team with ex-coach Rodolfo Zapata preferring Ezekiel Owade and Jairus Adira.

“Homeboyz goalkeeper Gabriel Andika ready to stop AFC Leopards and prove worthy,” the host taunted Ingwe ahead of the 'Mulembe' battle.

The expected combat at the Bukhungu Stadium will also see Homeboyz parade former Ingwe striker Allan Wanga, who scored a brace in the first leg encounter between both sides, where Homeboyz ruled the day with a 3-0 victory.