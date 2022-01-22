AFC Leopards updates on Bandi, Odeny, and Sunguti injuries ahead of Mathare United clash

AFC Leopards have received a major boost to their defence after the medical department revealed right-back Lewis Bandi is set to return to full training in a week.

The youngster has been out for a couple of weeks for the 13-time league champions. In the last two matches, Peter Thiong'o has been playing in what is an unfamiliar position for him.

However, that will be solved soon. The club has further updated on the situations of Dan Sunguti and Jaffari Odeny.

Bandi back, Sunguti out for nine months

"Lewis Bandi is still out recovering from an ankle injury. He will join the team for full training in a week's time," the club posted.

"Dan Sunguti has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and complex meniscus tear which requires surgery. He will be out for almost 9 months. Jaffari Odeny is doing four months post-ACL reconstructive surgery. He has started light training.

The team lost many key players at the end of last season owing to their unfavourable financial situation. They went on to promote the youth-team players who have been featuring in league matches.

Who will Leopards play next?

Ingwe will be away to Mathare United on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Nyayo Stadium.

In the last meeting, Leopards managed to win 3-1 at the same venue. They scored their goals through Washington Munene, Ojo Olaniyi and Thiong'o.

The Patrick Aussems-led team will have to do without the services of Collins Shivachi, who was red-carded in the game against the Slum Boys.

The hosts are led by under interim coach Francis Xavier after head coach Ezekiel Akwana stepped down.

"Mathare United has... parted ways with head coach Ezekiel Akwana," the 2008 champions confirmed.

"Akwana stepped down from his role following a run of poor results and will be replaced on an interim basis by his immediate assistant Francis Xavier.

"Xavier’s first task will be to prepare the team for the hosting of AFC Leopards this Sunday."

Leopards are currently placed 14th on the table with as many points while their opponents are second last with seven.