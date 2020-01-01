AFC Leopards unveil new home kit for 2020/21 season

The jersey has been designed in a way to accommodate the new shirt sponsors and has maintained their traditional blue and white colours

Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights AFC have unveiled their 2020/21 season home kit.

The kit has been designed to accommodate their new sponsors Betsafe and the traditional blue and white colours have been prominently maintained.

The KPL club is the first to unveil the new kits although they have not confirmed any new signing so far. AFC Leopards recently opened a merchandise shop in the Nairobi city centre, where fans are expected to purchase the kits from.

It's all blue and white 🔵⚪



— AFC Leopards SC 😷 (@AFCLeopards) September 25, 2020

“And here is a multipurpose outfit; it is an official wear, it is a weekend wear, it is a workout outfit, it is a ceremony outfit, it is a Sunday best outfit. Good wear, a beautiful replica for a beautiful game by a beautiful team,” AFC Leopards said in a statement to the press as they unveiled the home jersey.

The shops are expected to be another source of revenue for AFC Leopards who have had to depend on well-wishers, members and fundraisers to offset debts and pay bills and players.

“We have decided to launch the kits first this week even though we had planned that the day should be set aside for the unveiling of new players,” a source at the club told Goal.

“We know our fans have been anxious to know who we are going to sign but let them remain patient as they have been because we have decided to do things in a very bureaucratic and professional manner.

“The fans, I know, have also been waiting to see the new kits and the good news is that we have them now and soon will be retailing at our shops. It is a quality material which the club hopes will impress our supporters.”

After unveiling the kits, eyes will now be on who the 13-time KPL winners will sign especially after their Mashemeji rivals have acquired more than 10 new players.

Goal understands former KCCA FC midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba and former Rayon Sports’ Fabrice Mugheni have already signed for AFC Leopards.

Ingwe’s pursuit to sign ’ Harrison Mwendwa is understood to have been frustrated by the player’s agent who has made demands that the club has not majorly agreed with.