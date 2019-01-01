AFC Leopards to unveil Rwandan coach after Dennis Kitambi refused offer to return

Ingwe have reached a deal to sign the former Kiyovu coach to replace Serbian Marko Vasiljevic, who resigned on Sunday

AFC Leopards will unveil Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo to handle the side.

This comes hours after former coach Dennis Kitambi turned down the offer to return to the Den for another stint. The Tanzanian is currently in Bangladesh and was approached to return after the resignation of Serbian Marko Vasiljevic.

Vasiljevic resigned after a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Bandari on Sunday though his job was hanging on a thin thread following a series of poor results and was summoned after the 1-0 defeat to KCB a few weeks ago, where he was served with a warning.

A source close to Ingwe has now confirmed to Goal that Mbungo, who also handled Rwandan top-flight side Kiyovu, will be unveiled on Tuesday (today) for the next two seasons.

Article continues below

“We have settled for Mbungo and he will be unveiled on Tuesday. He is a good disciplinarian and we hope that he will help push the boys to perform better.”

While in Rwanda, Mbungo has won two Peace Cup (domestic cup titles) and is remembered for tutoring strikers Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Mustapha, who are currently turning out for Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Mbungo's Kiyovu topped the league standings in Rwanda for the better part of the 2017/2018 league season before settling for third place.