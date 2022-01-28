AFC Leopards to slap Ksh5000 fine on boycotting players

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have warned players who boycott training sessions will have their salaries deducted by Ksh 5,000.

AFC Leopards have been witnessing boycotts by players who have been protesting either salary delays or lack of payment altogether.

Ingwe, in a letter obtained by GOAL, has now told the players that they risk having their dues reduced should they be absent from training sessions without permission.

Fine

"With due respect, this is to inform you that the salary for January 2022 will be reduced by Ksh 5.000 per day for the two days you've missed thus far. Even though we understand the concern, we have no objections to reasonable and informed absences that are acceptable," the letter, dated January 27, and sent to one of the players, read.

"Above all, our playing unit is an asset to the club, and instances of unapproved absence have a negative impact on performance and organizational objectives. We sincerely hope that this unfortunate situation does not occur again. Thank you for your cooperation, in this matter."

A player who spoke to GOAL anonymously confirmed the reception of the letter but explained why some of the players have been missing.

"I also received the letter, but I wonder whether the club is ready to settle our payments on time so that we can avoid such situations," the player said.

"We do not miss the training sessions because we are not dedicated servants of Ingwe, but we are pushed by the need to find a means of survival. We need money to take care of ourselves and those that depend on us, and if the club is not consistent in paying us, then we are only forced to look for alternatives.

Article continues below

"Many are always quick to blame the players, especially when the results do not go their way, but they need to understand that there are so many determining factors that result to the kind of results we have witnessed.

"If the issues that have been always praised by the playing unit are sorted urgently, then we can assure our supporters that everything will change positively."

Although Ingwe picked up six points from their last two games, they are still far behind in the title race, sitting 12th in the 18-table team.