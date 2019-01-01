AFC Leopards to miss three defenders against Sofapaka

Ingwe will be seeking to continue with their recent fine run of form that has seen them win two straight league matches

AFC will have to do without three defenders when they face in their next Kenyan Premier League assignment.

The team has recorded two back-to-back wins for the first time this season and has moved from the bottom position to position 14th on the log with sixteen points. Club's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says they will aim at doing better despite the absence of the three players.

Article continues below

“Isaac Kipyegon was red carded against , and in that game, Moses Mburu suffered an injury. Christopher Oruchum is also out meaning we will miss three defenders against Sofapaka.

“It is a blow for us because we have improved of late and we are targeting maximum points in the remaining first leg games. I have faith; the remaining players will rise up for the occasion and give us a win against Sofapaka,” Juma told Goal.

The match league match will be played at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.