AFC Leopards to miss Nabwire and Shichenje against Sofapaka FC

Ingwe are aiming at completing the double against Batoto ba Mungu after winning the first leg

AFC will miss the services of Collins Shichenje and Marvin Nabwire when they play in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match this weekend.

Ingwe are aiming at collecting maximum points against the 2009 league champions to sustain their challenge in the title race. Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has confirmed the club will have to do without the duo who have been influential for the team in recent outings.

"This is a very important match for us and we wanted everyone on board, unfortunately, it will not be the case," Juma told Goal.

"Shichenje is sick, he is under medication while Marvin is nursing an ankle injury; it is a blow for us. It gives other players an opportunity to step up and give their best to cement their place in the team."

On the match against Batoto ba Mungu, Juma states they are prepared to complete a double over them.

"Sofapaka are a good side, with a good technical bench, but that cannot stop us from doing the necessary; getting a win. We have had good training sessions and I am confident we will defeat them at Bukhungu.

"The fans should turn out in large numbers and support us; we promise them an entertaining game and at the end of it a win," Juma concluded.

AFC Leopards won the last meeting played at Narok Stadium 2-1. Former striker John Makwatta scored a brace while Ronald Okoth scored a consolation goal for Sofapaka.

The game will be played at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday from 1 pm.