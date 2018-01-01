Live Scores
KPL

AFC Leopards to fans: Not yet time to press the panic button

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Goal understands that the team is very keen to sign two strikers before window shuts as they strive to sharpen the blunt force

AFC Leopards has just managed to collect a single point from a possible six in the two Kenyan Premier League matches played so far.

After a disappointing opening 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, Ingwe went on to fall 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz, a result that forced the club faithful to demand changes at the helm.

Article continues below

However, Ingwe Operations Manager Tom Juma says there is no major cause for alarm. “Our fans should not panic, not yet, we are building and the team has a very promising future. It is a disappointing result for sure but what I understand is that we will bounce back and register better results.

Editors' Picks

“Fans have to be concerned yes, but what I want to assure them is that we are heading into the right direction,” Juma told Goal.com.

Goal understands that the team is keen to sign two strikers before the window shuts.

Next article:
'I'm not done with you yet' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy stay
Next article:
Europa League last 32 draw: Arsenal face BATE, Chelsea matched with Malmo & Celtic get Valencia
Next article:
Messi, Mourinho, Madrid and the winners and losers of the Champions League knockout draw
Next article:
Sturridge, Origi, Firmino, Shaqiri - Liverpool's super-subs are making the difference in the title race
Next article:
Mourinho's coaching failures exposed yet again & five Premier League tactical lessons we learned
Close