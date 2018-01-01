AFC Leopards to fans: Not yet time to press the panic button

Goal understands that the team is very keen to sign two strikers before window shuts as they strive to sharpen the blunt force

AFC Leopards has just managed to collect a single point from a possible six in the two Kenyan Premier League matches played so far.

After a disappointing opening 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, Ingwe went on to fall 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz, a result that forced the club faithful to demand changes at the helm.

However, Ingwe Operations Manager Tom Juma says there is no major cause for alarm. “Our fans should not panic, not yet, we are building and the team has a very promising future. It is a disappointing result for sure but what I understand is that we will bounce back and register better results.

“Fans have to be concerned yes, but what I want to assure them is that we are heading into the right direction,” Juma told Goal.com.

