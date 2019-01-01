AFC Leopards to face Bungoma Stars as FKF Shield Cup enters the round of 16
AFC Leopards will face off with Bungoma Super Stars as the FKF Shield Cup enters the round of 16 on Saturday.
Ingwe is seeking to win the knockout competition, so as to earn a ticket to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup for next season.
The team’s Operations Manager Tom Juma is adamant that they can go all the way and clinch the Shield trophy.
“We are very serious as we want to win the title. It gives us the route to feature in Caf competition and that is why we want to win our matches. I have warned my players against underrating Bungoma Super Stars as they eliminated Ulinzi Stars from the competition,” Juma told Goal.
On Saturday, Bidco United will host Dero in Thika, KCB confronts Vihiga Sportiff in Machakos while on Sunday, Western Stima will play host to NSL heavyweights Wazito.
FKF Shield Cup; Saturday March 30, 2019; Mwatate United vs Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm), SS Assad vs Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Dero FC (Thika Stadium, 3 pm) and KCB vs Vihiga Sportiff (Machakos Stadium, 3 pm).
Sunday, March 31, 2019; Western Stima vs Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 4 pm) and AFC Leopards vs Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium, 4 pm).
Monday April 1, 2019; Kariobangi Sharks vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm); Wednesday April 10, 2019; Bandari vs Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm).