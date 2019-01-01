​AFC Leopards to face Bungoma Stars as FKF Shield Cup enters the round of 16

The match pitting Bandari against Gor Mahia has now been moved to April 10 and will be played at Mbaraki Sports Club

AFC will face off with Bungoma Super Stars as the FKF enters the round of 16 on Saturday.

Ingwe is seeking to win the knockout competition, so as to earn a ticket to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup for next season.

The team’s Operations Manager Tom Juma is adamant that they can go all the way and clinch the Shield trophy.

“We are very serious as we want to win the title. It gives us the route to feature in Caf competition and that is why we want to win our matches. I have warned my players against underrating Bungoma Super Stars as they eliminated from the competition,” Juma told Goal.

On Saturday, Bidco United will host Dero in Thika, confronts Vihiga Sportiff in Machakos while on Sunday, will play host to NSL heavyweights Wazito.

Article continues below

FKF Shield Cup; Saturday March 30, 2019; Mwatate United vs Congo Boys (Wundanyi Stadium, 3 pm), SS Assad vs Naivas (Ukunda Show Grounds, 3 pm), Bidco United vs Dero FC (Thika Stadium, 3 pm) and KCB vs Vihiga Sportiff (Machakos Stadium, 3 pm).

Sunday, March 31, 2019; Western Stima vs Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 4 pm) and AFC Leopards vs Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium, 4 pm).

Monday April 1, 2019; vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm); Wednesday April 10, 2019; vs (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm).