AFC Leopards to beef up squad with three more signings in next window

Ingwe are currently languishing second from bottom of the 18-team table and must start winning matches to avoid the axe

AFC Secretary General Oscar Igaida has admitted that they will beef up the squad in the next transfer window.

Ingwe is at the unfamiliar 17th position with just ten points, something that has not gone down well with the fans as well as the stake holders. Igaida has made it clear that the National Executive Council will rely on the coach when making the signings.

“We will definitely make some changes in the team, we will sign about three or four players to help the team get out of the current state. It is the coach who will identify positions he wants to strengthen and as NEC we will provide the money and buy as advised.

“Our fans should know we are committed to helping this team rise again despite the challenges we are facing currently,” Igaida told Goal.

AFC Leopards will face second placed on Saturday.