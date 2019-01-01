AFC Leopards tie perfect chance for Mathare United to bounce back - Omulanga

The Slum Boys have not played for the last 22 days after their matches were postponed to allow players feature in the Cecafa Senior Challenge

need to get a positive result against AFC in order to bounce back to winning ways, Klinsmann Omulanga has said.

Mathare United will be hosted by Ingwe at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday in a rescheduled match, and the striker hopes to see his team win in order to climb up the table.

The Slum Boys have not been in action since their last match against Kakamega on November 29 and the 3-1 loss saw them drop to the 10th position on the log.

“We need to get back to winning ways and what better way to do so than against AFC Leopards? A win against them will nudge us in the right direction and hopefully, we can build from there. But first, we have to make sure that we get the result we want," Omulanga, who is returning from injury, told the club's website.

The striker feels happy that he could be engaged for the first time against AFC Leopards since injuring his foot on November 20 when they were playing against .

“I am happy that I am back from injury. It has not been easy being away from the team but now I am back and rearing to go,” he stated.

“I am super excited also I have the chance to make my return in such a big game against AFC Leopards.”

Article continues below

Omulunga scored when Mathare United defeated AFC Leopards 2-0 during their last encounter in the 2018/19 season.