AFC Leopards terminate Spotika deal, to unveil Betika as new sponsor

Ingwe cited a breach of contract on the part of the betting firm as the reason they ended the partnership

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have terminated a sponsorship contract with Spotika.

The development comes barely one month after Ingwe and the betting firm signed the partnership deal. But due to a lack of commitment from the firm, according to AFC Leopards, the deal has been ended.

"On July 1 2022, AFC Leopards Sports Club entered into an agreement with Silicon Solutions Limited (Spotika)," a statement from AFC Leopards, seen by GOAL read.

"It was a term of contract that Spotika would pay the club Ksh4,000,000 as follows; Ksh2,000,000 at the execution of the agreement and Ksh2,000,000 on or before July 17, 2022.

"The club has been, in compliance with the terms of the agreement, advertising Spotika’s products on all its social media platforms and website. Spotika paid the initial Ksh2,000,000.

"However, in breach of the agreement, Spotika has, despite several requests, refused and or failed to pay the balance of Ksh2,000,000 either as agreed or at all.

"The club’s officials have tried in vain to get a meeting with Spotika’s officials."

Ingwe explained that Spotika’s lack of commitment has hindered their transfer window plans and also halted a number of the operations.

"As a result of the breach of contract by Spotika, the club has been unable to honour its financial commitments to players, staff, and suppliers. Further, the club has ambitions to strengthen its squad during this transfer window," the statement continued.

"All these facts were within Spotika’s knowledge. Spotika’s conduct has rendered this impossible.

"Consequently, the club has made a resolution to rescind the agreement with immediate effect. The club wishes the company well in its future endeavours."

Meanwhile, GOAL understands AFC Leopards and Betika have entered into a sponsorship deal.

"This [the Betika deal] is more lucrative than the one we signed with Spotika," an official within AFC Leopards' top management told GOAL.

"We could no longer remain patient with Spotika given how they started behaving just after our agreement. We hope the next partner will be as faithful as we would like.

"We need to sort out the sponsorship deal as soon as possible so that the focus fully shifts to the preparation for the next season."

The source did not reveal when the Betika deal would be made public. Betika was previously in a partnership with Sofapaka.