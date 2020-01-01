AFC Leopards' team spirit won the game against Zoo - Kimani

The former Kenya international is impressed with the way Ingwe played against their visitors at Bukhungu

AFC caretaker coach Anthony Kimani is impressed with the way his team played in the 4-1 win against Zoo FC on Sunday.

A hat-trick from John Makwatta and a strike by Boniface Mukhekhe were all the hosts needed to defeat the Kericho based side who scored their consolation courtesy of Collins Neto. The youthful coach is thankful for the win and believes there is more to come.

"The team spirit was good, we played as a unit and managed to win convincingly," Kimani told Goal on Monday.

"I am glad we took our chances and created more; it could have been more only that we could not take all. The intensity was high and it is a good beginning to the New Year, we hope to continue with this form."

The former defender says the players have to focus on the forthcoming matches after bagging three points at home.

"What remains is for us to constantly get positive results in the matches we play. It is all about one game at a time, we have to do our job on the pitch and win matches," Kimani concluded.

The next game for the 13-time league champions is away against Posta .