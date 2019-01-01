AFC Leopards team bus is safe, not targeted by auctioneers after all

Ingwe have refuted claims an unnamed hotel is after their team bus after they allegedly failed to pay a huge bill in Kakamega

AFC have come out to deny claims their team bus is a target of a Kakamega Hotel.

Goal reported on Tuesday cash-strapped Ingwe are facing a battle with auctioneers after they failed to pay bills at an unidentified hotel during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Sugar.

But speaking to Goal on Wednesday, club secretary Oliver Shikuku has denied the allegations, saying no one is targeting their team bus.

“Our bus is very safe and no one is after the bus,” Shikuku told Goal.

“We are only struggling to get money and pay the players and the technical bench and have reached agreements on how to settle the debts we owe other people.”

The KPL is currently faced with a financial crisis with five clubs have asked for the league to be halted until a lasting solution is reached. The league is without a sponsor after SportPesa walked away from the Kenyan market three weeks ago.

While , Kakamega , Kisumu All-Stars, Chemelil Sugar and are keen to have the league suspended, and Wazito FC have dismissed the claims, saying the league should continue.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday will be unfair to suspend the league at this time when they are sourcing for new sponsors to come on board.

“So if you stop the league, what will be the work of the new sponsors [we are trying to source for the league] and what will they be becoming to sponsor if we don't have a league in progress?” Kalekwa told Goal.

“We should not be forced to stop [KPL] league just because a few clubs don’t have money. How did these clubs join KPL if they don’t have money?

“Asking to stop the league is a nonsense call and clubs willing to dish out walkovers should be kicked out after they skip three matches as stipulated in KPL rules which governs the game.”

’s top sides and AFC Leopards are among the teams without sponsorship following the exit of SportPesa.